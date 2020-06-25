Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC reports incremental borrowings of Rs 24,056 crore for FY20

At present, the largest power generating company in the country has an installed capacity of 62,110 MW comprising of 45 NTPC stations and 25 joint venture stations. NTPC has formulated a long-term corporate plan to become a 130 GW-company till 2032, it said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:13 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:13 IST
NTPC reports incremental borrowings of Rs 24,056 crore for FY20

State-run power giant NTPC on Thursday said that its incremental borrowings during 2019-20 stood at Rs 24,056.50 crore, while its total borrowings were 1,07,373.37 crore as on March 31, 2020. Incremental borrowings have original maturity of more than one year and these exclude external commercial borrowings, NTPC stated in a regulatory filing.

NTPC raised Rs 7,356.50 crore through debt securities in 2019-20 against the mandatory borrowings to be done through issuance of debt securities worth Rs 6,014.13 in the fiscal, it said. During the last fiscal the NTPC had acquired government of India's entire stake in Tehri Hydro Power Complex (THDCIL) India and North Eastern Electric Power Corporation (NEEPCO) for Rs 11,500 crore.

NTPC acquired the government's 74.496 per cent equity stake in THDCIL for Rs 7,500 crore and 100 per cent equity of the centre in NEEPCO for Rs 4,000 crore. At present, the largest power generating company in the country has an installed capacity of 62,110 MW comprising of 45 NTPC stations and 25 joint venture stations.

NTPC has formulated a long-term corporate plan to become a 130 GW-company till 2032, it said..

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

David Leitch to direct 'Bullet Train'

Director David Leitch will helm the big screen adaptation of Bullet Train, based on the Japanese novel Maria Beetle by Isaka Kotaro. Leitch, known for blockbuster actioners like Deadpool 2 and Fast Furious Presents Hobbs Shaw, will also p...

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, and the two leaders said they looked forward to signing a defense cooper...

Singapore's ruling party adds former Facebook exec to election slate

Singapores ruling party named Alvin Tan, a former Facebook executive who represented the company in arguing against the city-states controversial fake news law, as a candidate in the upcoming July 10 election. Tan, 39, is currently head of ...

Afghanistan uses green stimulus to hire lockdown jobless, boost Kabul's water supply

Zaker Hussain Zaheri was a cook in Afghanistans capital who lost his job in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Now, he digs trenches to capture rainwater and snowmelt on a mountain on the outskirts of Kabul, as the city grapples with bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020