Left Menu
Development News Edition

Carrier Midea India appoints Sanjay Mahajan as Managing Director

Cooling products and appliances maker Carrier Midea India on Thursday said it has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as the new Managing Director.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 12:32 IST
Carrier Midea India appoints Sanjay Mahajan as Managing Director

Cooling products and appliances maker Carrier Midea India on Thursday said it has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as the new Managing Director. The incumbent Krishan Sachdev, who has been Managing Director of Carrier Midea India from 2012, will continue as Chairman, the company, a Joint venture between US-based UTC Climate Control & Security and Chinese Midea Group, said in a statement.

Mahajan, has been the Chief Operating Officer of the company since 2016 and was previously leading customer and channel efforts as Vice President of Sales & Marketing from 2012 of the company. Prior to joining Carrier Midea India, Mahajan held various leadership positions over a 20-year span at Carrier India, including Director of Residential and Light Commercial Sales.

Established in 2012, Carrier Midea India operates in the residential air-conditioning segment leveraging Carrier and Midea brands. The company markets Carrier hi-wall residential splits and window air-conditioners, and promotes Midea residential, light commercial and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) products.

TRENDING

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Will The Boys Season 2 release in July? What we know so far

Health News Summary: Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown measures until July 15; Australia reports first COVID-19 death in more than a month and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Korean Council embezzlement scandal underlines need for greater oversight

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's Duda becomes first foreign leader to visit Trump during pandemic

Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday became the first foreign leader to visit U.S. President Donald Trump since the coronavirus pandemic led to global lockdowns, and the two leaders said they looked forward to signing a defense cooper...

Turkey not considering lockdowns despite rise in COVID-19 cases

Turkey isnt considering tightening its lockdown restrictions even though the number of daily coronavirus infections registered since they were eased is higher than anticipated, the health minister has said.Speaking to reporters following th...

Hawaii to implement pre-arrival COVID-19 test option as quarantine alternative

Hawaii will implement a pre-travel COVID-19 testing option for travellers to the U.S. state as an alternative to a two week travel quarantine, its governor said, hours after the Department of Justice backed a lawsuit challenging the quarant...

England's Clare Connor to replace Sangakkara as first woman chief of MCC in 233-year history

Former England captain Clare Connor is set to become the first female president of the Marylebone Cricket Club MCC, guardian of the laws of the game, in its 233-year history. Connor was on Wednesday named as the successor to current chief K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020