Carrier Midea India appoints Sanjay Mahajan as Managing Director

Cooling products and appliances maker Carrier Midea India on Thursday said it has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as the new Managing Director. The incumbent Krishan Sachdev, who has been Managing Director of Carrier Midea India from 2012, will continue as Chairman, the company, a Joint venture between US-based UTC Climate Control & Security and Chinese Midea Group, said in a statement.

Mahajan, has been the Chief Operating Officer of the company since 2016 and was previously leading customer and channel efforts as Vice President of Sales & Marketing from 2012 of the company. Prior to joining Carrier Midea India, Mahajan held various leadership positions over a 20-year span at Carrier India, including Director of Residential and Light Commercial Sales.

Established in 2012, Carrier Midea India operates in the residential air-conditioning segment leveraging Carrier and Midea brands. The company markets Carrier hi-wall residential splits and window air-conditioners, and promotes Midea residential, light commercial and variable refrigerant flow (VRF) products.