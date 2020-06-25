Left Menu
Development News Edition

AATB Program grants funding to Benin's COVID-19 Screen-Isolate-Treat strategy

To this end, 17 laboratories will be made operational in all departments and 89 sorting and screening sites (each municipality will have at least one sorting and screening site).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jeddah | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:36 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:36 IST
AATB Program grants funding to Benin's COVID-19 Screen-Isolate-Treat strategy
The main targets for screening are high-risk, vulnerable and key worker groups, including teachers, school administrative staff, salespersons in schools, truckers and apprentices at land entry points, medical professionals, in addition to forces involved with the fight against COVID-19. Image Credit: Twitter(@ITFCCORP)

The Arab Africa Trade Bridges (AATB) Program, led by the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) (ITFC-IDB.org) has granted emergency funding to the Republic of Benin to facilitate its COVID-19 'Screen-Isolate-Treat' strategy as it fights to halt the spread of the virus.

This initiative comes in line with the AATB Response to COVID-19 Crisis Plan set by the Executive Committee of the AATB, including the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC), the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA), the Africa Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), at its meeting which was held on April 9, 2020, approved a "Response from the AATB to the COVID-19 crisis ", in order to strengthen the capacities of member countries to respond to the pandemic and to strengthen the resilience of the health sector in African and Arab countries.

To this end, 17 laboratories will be made operational in all departments and 89 sorting and screening sites (each municipality will have at least one sorting and screening site). Depending on the protocol to be used, rapid diagnostic tests (RDTs) and PCR will be used.

The main targets for screening are high-risk, vulnerable and key worker groups, including teachers, school administrative staff, salespersons in schools, truckers and apprentices at land entry points, medical professionals, in addition to forces involved with the fight against COVID-19.

Commenting on ITFC's financial support to the Republic of Benin, Eng. Hani Salem Sonbol, the ITFC CEO, said: "We are working hard with our partners at the Arab-Africa Trade Bridges Program to provide critical life-saving support to our member countries and the hundreds of millions of people in them that need immediate help. In alignment with the IsDB 3Rs Package, ITFC's support for Benin will help to halt the spread of the virus and save lives."

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJPs N. Biren Singh in Manipur.Fo...

ANALYSIS-As bosses embrace tech to monitor remote workers, can privacy endure?

By Umberto Bacchi and Avi Asher-Schapiro MILANNEW YORK, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When a client asked Los Angeles-based graphic designer Lea to install software that would count her keystrokes, track the websites she visited and ...

Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations NSFs on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders. The court on Wednes...

Senior IPS officer seeks premature retirement, writes to MHA

Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy TSPA, VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020