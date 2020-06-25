Left Menu
Development News Edition

Group Landmark Becomes 1st Dealership to Launch Online Sales Portal, Receives 270+ Cars Bookings

We could achieve this feat due to our continued focus on establishing a long-term customer relationship and maintaining a strong bond with them through the entire customer life cycle.” Group Landmark has the ability to serve its customers through an easy yet detailed process to purchase a car from the comfort of their homes through its Online Sales Portal.

PTI | Gujarat | Updated: 25-06-2020 15:50 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 15:50 IST
Group Landmark Becomes 1st Dealership to Launch Online Sales Portal, Receives 270+ Cars Bookings

Gujarat, India (NewsVoir)Group Landmark, the brand populary known for being India's largest multi-brand automotive retail group, has launched its online sales portal keeping the customer needs, demand, and trust at its core. The group has Venturing into the online space in automotive sector is a calculated approach towards serving the best to the customers while staying true to their brand mission “You Drive Us”. Group Landmark spokesperson says “After the launch of our online portal, the dealership received bookings of over 270 cars in a very short amount of time. We could achieve this feat due to our continued focus on establishing a long-term customer relationship and maintaining a strong bond with them through the entire customer life cycle.” Group Landmark has the ability to serve its customers through an easy yet detailed process to purchase a car from the comfort of their homes through its Online Sales Portal. Rising Need for Buying CarsOwing to the current challenging times where people have adapted themselves to reformed and socially distant ways of living, the need for digital platforms have seen a rise. Given the inclination of customers to purchase a car digitally, Group Landmark’s Online Sales Portal witnessed a great success. In fact, the reasons for purchasing a car have gone beyond wants or convenience, it has now become a need for safety. Due to the sense of security a car offers, it is safe to assume that many will go for a safer and secure option of cars for their families. How Group Landmark’s Showroom Experience Reflects in Its Online PortalGroup Landmark turned its portal into a platform where the care and customer value still hold highest regards. The plethora of brands that the group offers allows customers to choose a car that suits their safety needs in these challenging times. With enormous options ranging from entry-level cars to luxury segment, the brand offers decision making options for each step of buyer’s purchasing journey. Group Landmark assists the buyers at every step of the way by providing all the information such as model specifications and colour variants on the portal. Equipped with secure payment gateway methods, the portal is easy to navigate through while giving you a peace of mind since you do not have to step out to buy safety for your family. This has not just helped customers make the right decision but also built trust on the group for their strong concern about customer’s security. With their associations with various global automobile brands such as Mercedes-Benz, Honda, Volkswagen, Jeep, Fiat, Renault, Nissan, and Datsun across 27 cities, Group Landmark is one of the largest automobile dealership chains in India. In fact, Group Landmark has accustomed itself to the new normal and became the first dealer group to have organised virtual launches of the new entrants in the market. They recently launched the new Mercedes-Benz GLS and the new Renault Triber BS6 across all their social media platforms, which received phenomenal response. Group Landmark has a large presence in the Insurance domain under the brand name Policy Boss and into Finance domain under the brand name RupeeBoss. The motto of the group is to build long-term sustainable relationships with their customers as well as their employees, who drive them to do better. PWRPWR

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

Nepal, World Bank sign $100m to improve energy sector and recover from COVID crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

4 NNP ministers who resigned earlier, now support BJP's N. Biren Singh govt in Manipur, says Conrad Sangma

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Thursday said that four National Peoples Party NPP ministers who resigned from Manipur Government will withdraw their resignations and support the government led by BJPs N. Biren Singh in Manipur.Fo...

ANALYSIS-As bosses embrace tech to monitor remote workers, can privacy endure?

By Umberto Bacchi and Avi Asher-Schapiro MILANNEW YORK, June 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When a client asked Los Angeles-based graphic designer Lea to install software that would count her keystrokes, track the websites she visited and ...

Sports Ministry withdraws provisional recognition of 54 NSFs after HC order

The Sports Ministry on Thursday withdrew provisional annual recognition granted to 54 National Sports Federations NSFs on the directions of the Delhi High Court, which asked it to maintain status quo till further orders. The court on Wednes...

Senior IPS officer seeks premature retirement, writes to MHA

Senior IPS officer and Director of Telangana State Police Academy TSPA, VK Singh, has sought permission from the Centre for premature retirement,saying he joined the service with great hopes to change the police system but failed to achieve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020