Indian Overseas Bank reports standalone Q4 net profit at Rs 143.79 Cr

Chennai, June 25(PTI): Public sector Indian Overseas Bank on Thursday reported standalone net profit at Rs 143.79 crore for the January-March 2020 quarter. The city-headquartered bank had reported a net loss at Rs 1,985.16 crore during corresponding quarter previous year.

For the year ending March 31, 2020, net loss of the bank stood at Rs 8,527.40 crore as against a net loss of Rs 3,737.88 crore recorded in the same period last fiscal, Indian Overseas Bank said in a BSE filing. Total income for the quarter under review stood at Rs 5,484.06 crore as against Rs 5,473.92 crore registered in the same period last fiscal.

For the full year ending March 31, 2020, total income of the bank was at Rs 20,712.48 crore as against Rs 21,837.58 crore registered previous year. During the financial year ending March 31,2020, the bank said it successfully raised Basel III Compliant Tier II Bonds Series III to the tune of Rs 500 crore.