Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar holds the upper hand as recovery doubts creep in

If we have to learn to live with and control a virus for some time, rapid recoveries in PMIs and labour markets will stall at a lower level of activity," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, referring to Purchasing Managers' Index surveys. "That is holding us back from calling a significant reversal in the dollar's fortunes this year," Juckes said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-06-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 16:33 IST
FOREX-Dollar holds the upper hand as recovery doubts creep in

The U.S. dollar edged higher on Thursday as factors ranging from rising trade tensions to fears of a second wave of the coronavirus fuelled demand for safe-haven currencies.

The dollar index advanced 0.1% to 97.35 but remained below a 2020 high of near 103 in late March. "As U.S. infections rise again, markets are re-assessing the chances of a rapid return to 'normal' economic activity. If we have to learn to live with and control a virus for some time, rapid recoveries in PMIs and labour markets will stall at a lower level of activity," said Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, referring to Purchasing Managers' Index surveys.

"That is holding us back from calling a significant reversal in the dollar's fortunes this year," Juckes said. The euro retreated 0.3% to $1.1222, disregarding a fall in France's jobless total in May after it reached record levels the previous month.

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 107.21. A resurgence of COVID-19 cases from the United States to Kyrgyzstan fuelled fresh fears that the V-shaped economic recovery expected by the market was in jeopardy.

The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2020 global output forecasts further, predicting more damage from the pandemic than it had previously expected. Also souring the mood was news that Washington is considering changing tariff rates for various European products as part of the trading partners' aircraft dispute.

Canada's dollar weakened to a 10-day low of $1.3666 after it became the first country to lose its AAA rating as a result of coronavirus-fuelled government spending, before recovering to trade 0.1% up on the day. "The far-reaching financial support the Canadian government has provided to cushion the effects of the corona restrictions have come at a price", Commerzbank analysts commented.

Elsewhere, Scandinavian currencies rose against both the U.S. dollar and the euro, with the Swedish crown up 0.5% against the euro. Traders will be watching U.S. durable goods and initial jobless claims data at 1230 GMT. Both are projected to come in weaker than the previous readings, according to economists polled by Reuters. (Reporting Julien Ponthus in London and Hideyuki Sano in Tokyp; editing by Saikat Chatterjee, Larry King, Kirsten Donovan)

TRENDING

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Examination Prep School Operator, AzuriteStyle Co. Newly Develops Cool Antibacterial Face Mask That Enables Nasal Breathing, Begins Overseas Sales on June 20

YOKOHAMA, Japan, June 24, 2020 Kyodo JBN,AsiaNet -- Examination prep school operator, AzuriteStyle Co., Ltd. has developed a cool antibacterial face mask that enables nasal breathing. Due to the coronavirus epidemic, students have been wea...

COMMODITY PRICES

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GST COPPER CABEL SCRAP 430.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 425.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 410.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING NACOPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 385.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 310.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP...

Violence against police will not be tolerated - UK PM Johnson's spokesman

Violence against police will not be tolerated, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday after an overnight disturbance in London when 22 police officers were injured.These are appalling scenes. Violence against the poli...

Potential of chemicals & petrochemicals sector is huge: Sadananda Gowda

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers Shri DV Sadananda Gowda chaired 2nd Meeting of Chemicals Petrochemicals Advisory Forum today through video conferencing.The meeting was attended by Shri Mansukh Mandaviya MoS and Vice Chairman of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020