Demand for safe European government debt rises; spreads widen

Demand for safe European government debt rose on Thursday, with German bond yields falling and the spread with riskier Italian debt widening, as Wednesday's risk-off mood extended through the Asian session.

Demand for safe European government debt rose on Thursday, with German bond yields falling and the spread with riskier Italian debt widening, as Wednesday's risk-off mood extended through the Asian session. Investors turned cautious as rising coronavirus cases stoked fears of a second wave of infection, the IMF slashed its global output forecasts, and the U.S. flagged European products worth $3.1 billion as potential targets for future tariffs.

The risk-off mood is expected to continue ahead of U.S. unemployment data due at 1230 GMT. Germany's benchmark 10-year Bund yield was at -0.462% at 1050 GMT, down 3 bps but still trading within the week's range .

Although rising COVID-19 infections have been true throughout the crisis, Rabobank rates strategist Richard McGuire said sentiment may have been turned by news that New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will quarantine visitors from states with high infection rates. "The easing of restrictions... is prone if not likely to reverse, and that has seen a hiatus in the previously seemingly irrepressible risk-on tone," he said.

"It seems impossible to consider over the long term how and why bond yields will be able to sustainably rise from here," he added. Riskier Italian government debt sold off slightly, with the 10-year yield at 1.354%, up around 1 basis point.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year government bond yields widened by around 4 bps. On Wednesday evening, European Central Bank policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos called for a proposed EU-wide coronavirus recovery fund to be approved as soon as possible.

The ECB agreed to give German authorities vital documents to prove the proportionality of the central bank's policies, two sources said, in a move to defuse a challenge to the bank's power. Germany's Constitutional Court ruled in May that the ECB overstepped its mandate with over 2 trillion euros of government bond purchases, ordering the Bundesbank to quit the scheme unless the ECB can prove proportionality within three months.

"Now we’ve got hopes of the EU recovery fund and more importantly the ECB seemingly unconstrained in its purchase programme, the structural drivers are no longer informing peripheral debt markets, they are behaving like risky assets more broadly," said Rabobank's McGuire. "They follow the broader ebb and flow of risk sentiment which is exactly why we’re seeing the widening today,” he added.

