Left Menu
Development News Edition

OZiva raises $5mn in funding led by Matrix Partners India

Matrix Partners India has led a USD 5 million (about Rs 38.5 crore) funding round in OZiva, a plant-based nutrition brand. OZiva was founded by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani in 2016 and offers products ranging from everyday fitness to skin and hair nutrition.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 18:59 IST
OZiva raises $5mn in funding led by Matrix Partners India

Matrix Partners India has led a USD 5 million (about Rs 38.5 crore) funding round in OZiva, a plant-based nutrition brand. The series A funding round also saw participation from existing investor, Titan Capital, a statement on Thursday said.

The infusion of capital will be used to invest deeper in R&D, technology, team expansion, as well as widen their customer base, a statement said. OZiva was founded by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani in 2016 and offers products ranging from everyday fitness to skin and hair nutrition. It specifically serves the 18-55-year-old age group, with women as their primary target audience.

"Having a strong digital ecosystem and personalised consultations has helped us in delivering more than just the product and has reflected in our growth numbers as well as unit economics. We will keep investing and creating solutions focusing around 3 pillars of fitness - nutrition, workouts & mental wellness," Gill said. Sanjot Malhi, Director at Matrix India said the company is excited about backing the best new-age consumer brands and firmly believes in the potential of the under-tapped health and nutrition space in India.

"(OZiva's) maniacal product focus using the highest quality ingredients, as well as leveraging the power of content and community to educate and learn from consumers makes it a truly differentiated offering. We are thrilled to partner with Aarti and Mihir on this journey," Malhi said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Reporters Without Borders condemns arrest of Egyptian editor

A leading media watchdog group condemned on Thursday the arrest this week of the editor of one of Egypts few remaining independent news outlets, and urged authorities to immediately release her and drop all charges. Nora Younis, editor of t...

Delta says unlikely to add 'many more' flights for rest of 2020

Delta Air Lines expects to add about 1,000 flights in August but not many more for the remainder of the year, Chief Executive Ed Bastian said in an internal memo on Thursday that mentioned a resurgence of COVID-19 in parts of the country.Ai...

Monsoon covers 27 districts in Rajasthan

South West monsoon on Thursday covered 27 of the 33 districts in Rajasthan, a Meteorological Department official said. Monsoon hit the desert state on Wednesday, a day prior to its usual date of arrival.Districts which are yet to see onset ...

'The money's gone': Wirecard collapses owing $4 billion

Wirecard collapsed on Thursday owing creditors almost 4 billion after disclosing a gaping hole in its books that its auditor EY said was the result of a sophisticated global fraud.The payments company filed for insolvency at a Munich court ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020