Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch upgrades Reliance Industries' rating

"The upgrade of the local-currency IDR is driven by our expectations of an improvement in RIL's financial profile, with net debt reductions underpinned by proceeds from a stake sale in its subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, and a rights issue, and our forecast of positive free cash flow (FCF) during the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21)," it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:35 IST
Fitch upgrades Reliance Industries' rating

Fitch Ratings on Thursday said it has upgraded Reliance Industries Ltd's rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' as the company's financial profile has improved following sale of nearly 25 per cent stake in Jio and Rs 53,124 crore equity raise. "Fitch Ratings has upgraded India-based RIL's long-term local-currency issuer default rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'. The Outlook is Stable," the ratings agency said in a statement. At the same time, the agency has affirmed RIL's long-term foreign-currency IDR at 'BBB-' with a stable outlook. 'BBB' ratings indicate that expectations of default risk are currently low. "The upgrade of the local-currency IDR is driven by our expectations of an improvement in RIL's financial profile, with net debt reductions underpinned by proceeds from a stake sale in its subsidiary, Jio Platforms Ltd, and a rights issue, and our forecast of positive free cash flow (FCF) during the financial year ending March 2021 (FY21)," it said. Fitch forecast that RIL's net debt/EBITDA will fall to 0.6x in FY21 from 2.3x in FY20. "RIL's local-currency IDR also reflects its strong business profile with a market leading position and diversified cash flows from a mix of oil to chemical and consumer businesses," the statement said. Fitch kept the stable outlook on RIL's foreign-currency IDR despite the revision in Indian sovereign's rating outlook to 'negative' from 'stable' on June 18, as it expected the company's hard currency (HC) external debt-service ratio to improve over the next 12 months. "Our expectation is driven by RIL's ability to reduce its foreign-currency borrowings outside India from the proceeds of the stake sale in Jio Platforms and its rights issue," it said. Fitch said proceeds of Rs 1.15 lakh crore from 24.7 per cent stake sale in Jio Platforms and the completion of its Rs 53,124 crore rights issue, with Rs 13,300 crore in cash received to date and the balance in FY22, would cut RIL's FY21 net leverage to well below 1.5x. It expected RIL's capital expenditure (capex) to fall from FY21 following the completion of most of its planned spending in its various business segments. The company's expansion of its fibre business is likely to be the major capex driver over the medium term, along with its investment in the domestic upstream business in a joint venture with BP plc over the next two-to-three years. FCF should turn positive in FY21, the first time since FY13, driven by robust operating cash flows, especially from its consumer businesses, and lower capex, it said. Fitch expects RIL's oil-to-chemical segments to face volume and margin headwinds due to a weakening of demand for refined products and petrochemicals in 2020, with gradual recovery through 2021 to pre-COVID-19 levels. Its telecom business, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (Jio), is likely to be less affected by the coronavirus lockdown and contribute about 35 per cent of consolidated EBITDA in FY21 (from 26 per cent in FY20). Fitch said Jio's average revenue per user (ARPU) is expected to rise to Rs 147 in FY21 from Rs 131 in Q4 FY20. Also, 30 million subscribers are likely to be added in FY21 after 80 million additions in FY20. The rating agency expects RIL's retail segment revenue, excluding the digital-service business, to rise by 10 per cent in FY21 (compared to 15 per cent in FY20). "Retail revenue would be affected by lower footfall in its physical retail stores and a drop in spending on discretionary electronics and lifestyle products. "However, the impact will be mitigated by higher grocery sales and its partnership with Facebook, which allows users to buy goods and services using WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger," it added.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...

EU countries agree their green transition fund will not pay for move to nuclear or fossil gas

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday that the blocs flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels should not finance nuclear or natural gas projects, despite calls from some Eastern countries for gas to be eligible for EU funding.T...

Cop accused of sexually abusing girl arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 PTI A 33-year-old constable wason Thursday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting aminor girl, police saidThe 12-year-old girl complained that thepolice constable staying in their neighbourhood allegedlyabused he...

Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make global startup ecosystem list

Two Indian cities on Thursday made it onto the top 40 of the worlds most favourable ecosystems to build a globally successful startup, topped by the Silicon Valley in California. Bangalore was ranked 26th and Delhi 36th in The Global Startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020