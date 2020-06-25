Left Menu
Development News Edition

Official: US might help others buy non-Huawei telecom gear

Australia, Japan and some others have imposed restrictions on Chinese technology, but Huawei's lower-cost equipment is popular with developing countries and is making inroads into Europe. Giving Huawei even a small 5G role would allow Beijing to expand its “surveillance state” by eavesdropping on phone and other network-based systems, said Keith Krach, a U.S. undersecretary of state for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 25-06-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 25-06-2020 19:38 IST
Official: US might help others buy non-Huawei telecom gear

The United States is willing to help other countries finance purchases of next-generation telecom technology from Western providers so they can avoid Chinese tech giant Huawei, which Washington sees as a security threat, an American official said Thursday. Washington is lobbying European and other allies to exclude Huawei Technologies Ltd. as they upgrade to 5G networks. Australia, Japan and some others have imposed restrictions on Chinese technology, but Huawei's lower-cost equipment is popular with developing countries and is making inroads into Europe.

Giving Huawei even a small 5G role would allow Beijing to expand its “surveillance state” by eavesdropping on phone and other network-based systems, said Keith Krach, a U.S. undersecretary of state for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment. “There's lots of financing tools and those kinds of things that I think many countries like us are willing to help provide, because we recognize this danger,” Krach said on a conference call with reporters.

Huawei, China's first global tech brand, is the biggest maker of network equipment and the No. 2 smartphone brand. It is a leader in 5G, along with Finland's Nokia Corp. and Sweden's LM Ericsson. Washington is in talks with Brazil over possible financing of 5G equipment purchases by its phone carriers, the newspaper Folha de Sao Paulo reported this month, citing the American ambassador to Brazil, Todd Chapman. Chapman said Washington also was talking with other countries.

Krach gave no financial details but cited South Korea's Samsung as another potential vendor of “trusted communications” equipment. The pressure on Huawei comes at a time of increasingly rancorous US-Chinese relations over the coronavirus pandemic, a security law imposed on Hong Kong and Beijing's recent border clash with Indian soldiers.

Huawei denies US accusations it facilitates Chinese spying or is controlled by the ruling Communist Party. Its founder, Ren Zhengfei, told reporters in January 2019 that he would reject official demands to reveal its customers' secrets despite a Chinese law that requires companies to hand over any information demanded by the government. 5G is intended to expand networks to support self-driving cars, power plants, remotely controlled medical equipment and other futuristic applications. That makes it more intrusive and politically sensitive.

“Everything is connected to it,” said Krach. “It's an interconnected system, and you are only as strong as your weakest link.” U.S. export controls imposed last year block Huawei's access to most American components and other technology. Washington tightened restrictions this year by barring companies outside the United States from using American technology to produce processor chips and other components for Huawei without US government permission. Washington wants other governments to remove earlier generations of Huawei technology as well, Krach said.

“If countries are choosing their 5G systems, this is definitely the time to do a rip-and-replace transition,” he said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

West Bengal government announces extension of lockdown till July 31 to contain spread of COVID-19

Dakota Johnson prefers Jamie Dornan to Christian Grey, actress reveals why Fifty Shades worked

Health News Roundup: WHO warns of oxygen shortage with rising COVID cases; AstraZeneca eyes three-drug inhaler opportunity and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths not reported in Maha: Fadnavis

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday alleged that the Maharashtra government has not reported around 1,000 COVID-19 deaths in the state so far. In a fresh letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis urged him to order a p...

EU countries agree their green transition fund will not pay for move to nuclear or fossil gas

European Union countries agreed on Wednesday that the blocs flagship fund to wean regions off fossil fuels should not finance nuclear or natural gas projects, despite calls from some Eastern countries for gas to be eligible for EU funding.T...

Cop accused of sexually abusing girl arrested

Hyderabad, June 25 PTI A 33-year-old constable wason Thursday arrested here for allegedly sexually assaulting aminor girl, police saidThe 12-year-old girl complained that thepolice constable staying in their neighbourhood allegedlyabused he...

Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai make global startup ecosystem list

Two Indian cities on Thursday made it onto the top 40 of the worlds most favourable ecosystems to build a globally successful startup, topped by the Silicon Valley in California. Bangalore was ranked 26th and Delhi 36th in The Global Startu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020