Huawei's AI Ambitions: Balancing Innovation with Safety

Huawei's Eric Xu discusses AI development at the company's conference in Shanghai, emphasizing the need for Chinese AI developers to accelerate progress while managing risks. Unlike the U.S., which is cautious about AI safety, China is swiftly advancing its AI capabilities and devising safety standards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 15:46 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 15:46 IST
Huawei's AI Ambitions: Balancing Innovation with Safety

Huawei's rotating chairman, Eric Xu, highlighted the disparity in AI development between Chinese and American companies at the annual Connect conference in Shanghai. Xu stressed the necessity for Chinese AI developers to expedite their advancements to recognize and manage potential risks comparable to those experienced by U.S.-based firms.

In the U.S., concerns over AI safety have grown. With warnings about autonomous systems bypassing controls, companies like OpenAI are initiating measures to disclose unexpected behaviors. In contrast, China is rapidly implementing advanced AI, backed by security guidelines and a forthcoming national standard for AI agent safety.

Huawei predicts a surge in autonomous AI agents, forecasting they will dominate global AI processing by 2035. This expansion necessitates robust agent security. Yet, U.S. export restrictions on AI chips challenge Chinese firms, including Huawei, in meeting the rising domestic demand for AI computing infrastructure.

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