PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Unilever Plc said on Thursday that it would unveil a new brand name for Fair & Lovely. British outsourcer Mitie Plc has raised 201 million pound in a fully underwritten rights issue to buy Interserve's facilities management division for 271 million pound.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 06:15 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 06:15 IST
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

UK ready to invest millions to back OneWeb bid https://on.ft.com/2Yv7GQm

U.S. warns UK over Huawei plan to spend 1 bln stg on chip facility https://on.ft.com/3idiTgm

Unilever to change name of Fair & Lovely skin lightening cream https://on.ft.com/3i4TqFO

Mitie joins with Interserve to strengthen hand in Covid-19 crisis https://on.ft.com/3i3MRDm

Overview British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to invest about 500 million pound ($620.95 million) in collapsed satellite operator OneWeb.

The United States has issued a fresh warning to Britain over security concerns posed by Huawei, after the Chinese company was given clearance to build a 1 billion pound new chip research and manufacturing facility in England. Unilever Plc said on Thursday that it would unveil a new brand name for Fair & Lovely.

British outsourcer Mitie Plc has raised 201 million pound in a fully underwritten rights issue to buy Interserve's facilities management division for 271 million pound. ($1 = 0.8052 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

