Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt providing $25m support to tourism operators impacted by COVID-19

 “There are approximately 1000 tourism concessionaires who operate on public conservation land who won’t have to worry about activity-based, management, or monitoring fees until mid-next year,” said Eugenie Sage.  

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 26-06-2020 09:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 09:34 IST
Govt providing $25m support to tourism operators impacted by COVID-19
 “This decision comes after on-going discussions with operators and industry leaders on how we can best support them through all the levers we have available,” said Eugenie Sage. Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)

Extra support is being provided to tourism businesses operating on public conservation land announced Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage today.

The Government is providing $25m worth of support to tourism operators impacted by COVID-19, with a decision to waive most Department of Conservation tourism-related concession fees from 1 March 2020 until 30 June 2021.

"We know tourism businesses are doing it tough with the borders closed for international visitors. In addition to the billions invested through the wage subsidy and other business support, this latest funding will help to keep these operators afloat" said Kelvin Davis.

"There are approximately 1000 tourism concessionaires who operate on public conservation land who won't have to worry about activity-based, management, or monitoring fees until mid-next year," said Eugenie Sage.

"This decision comes after on-going discussions with operators and industry leaders on how we can best support them through all the levers we have available," said Eugenie Sage.

"The Government is investing $25 million into DOC to support tourism concessionaires to operate in 2020/21. The funding means that the vital conservation work the fees normally contribute to won't be affected.

The package will see tourism concession fees, including management and monitoring fees, waived for the period 1 March 2020 until the end of June 2021. The community services fees, which are like local councils rates and pay for waste and water services in National Parks will remain in place.

This support comes from the government's Tourism Recovery Package of $400 million which is aimed at supporting strategic tourism assets, tourism futures planning and support for businesses through the economic downturn as a result of the global pandemic.

The Government is also rolling out the $1.3 billion jobs for nature package which will support thousands of people such as tourism guides impacted by COVID-19.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Elizabeth Banks to play Ms. Frizzle in ‘The Magic School Bus’ live-action movie

Actor-filmmaker Elizabeth Banks has been roped in to play fearless science teacher Ms Frizzle in the live-action feature adaption of popular 90s animated series The Magic School Bus. The animated show was based on the Scholastic book series...

France, Germany and Italy call for end to Libya fighting

France, Germany, and Italy on Thursday called on forces in Libya to cease fighting and for outside parties to stop any interference in a bid to try and get political talks back on track.In light of the growing risks of a deterioration of th...

ISL: Lenny Rodrigues signs two-year extension with FC Goa

Midfielder Lenny Rodrigues has extended his stay with Indian Super League ISL club FC Goa till 2022 after signing a new two-year deal on Thursday. Rodrigues is one of the few midfielders who have featured in all six ISL seasons so far. He m...

India sees highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 4,90,401

With the highest single-day spike of 17,296 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, Indias COVID-19 count reached 4,90,401 on Friday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare MoHFW. The country also saw 407 deaths in the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020