Govt providing $25m support to tourism operators impacted by COVID-19

Extra support is being provided to tourism businesses operating on public conservation land announced Tourism Minister Kelvin Davis and Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage today.

The Government is providing $25m worth of support to tourism operators impacted by COVID-19, with a decision to waive most Department of Conservation tourism-related concession fees from 1 March 2020 until 30 June 2021.

"We know tourism businesses are doing it tough with the borders closed for international visitors. In addition to the billions invested through the wage subsidy and other business support, this latest funding will help to keep these operators afloat" said Kelvin Davis.

"There are approximately 1000 tourism concessionaires who operate on public conservation land who won't have to worry about activity-based, management, or monitoring fees until mid-next year," said Eugenie Sage.

"This decision comes after on-going discussions with operators and industry leaders on how we can best support them through all the levers we have available," said Eugenie Sage.

"The Government is investing $25 million into DOC to support tourism concessionaires to operate in 2020/21. The funding means that the vital conservation work the fees normally contribute to won't be affected.

The package will see tourism concession fees, including management and monitoring fees, waived for the period 1 March 2020 until the end of June 2021. The community services fees, which are like local councils rates and pay for waste and water services in National Parks will remain in place.

This support comes from the government's Tourism Recovery Package of $400 million which is aimed at supporting strategic tourism assets, tourism futures planning and support for businesses through the economic downturn as a result of the global pandemic.

The Government is also rolling out the $1.3 billion jobs for nature package which will support thousands of people such as tourism guides impacted by COVID-19.

