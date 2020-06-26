Darwinbox Unveils 'Evolve' - WorkTech to Help Organizations Facilitate a Safe Return to Work

The agile product suite includes deep-tech features like touchfree attendance, virtual ID cards and employee vulnerability analytics to help organizations return to work, safe and smooth HYDERABAD, June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Darwinbox - a cloud-based Human Capital Management platform announced a special care product suite for Asian enterprises, Evolve - to help solve for the changing people priorities in the 'new world of work'. Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder of Darwinbox shares, "As the new normal dictates new ways of working, there is a need for work technology that not only automates but provides digitally advanced ways to manage a remote workforce and ensure a safe return to work. Understanding the support organisations need in these times, we launched Darwinbox Evolve as the solution that equips them with the right tools while requiring minimal effort and investment." Darwinbox Evolve is designed to meet every organization's pressing concerns from employee safety to remote work productivity, engagement and compliance to new regulations through a single seamless solution. Given the current urgency that organizations are facing, the solution is extremely quick to implement and helps organizations go-live in just a few days. Not just that, Evolve helps organizations avoid the need to deploy an entire platform and rather invest only in features critical to their operations at the moment.

The technology platform, Evolve, which works for businesses of every shape and size helps them in 3 key areas - Employee Safety, Remote work Productivity & Engagement, Compliance with New Governance. Here are some of the digitally advanced capabilities of Darwinbox Evolve: • Touch-free Attendance with geolocation and facial recognition technology, helps employees mark attendance directly from their smartphones and avoid physical contact with biometric devices.

• Vulnerability Analytics helps organizations avoid calling employees at risk to the office by analysing data points like age, past health data, travel history, family members age, zone of residence (red, orange, green) etc. • Virtual ID cards are dynamically generated QR code based ID cards that display shift location (home/office) which can be scanned to mark attendance as well as to restrict entry of employees into premises only during their office shift. • Visitor Management helps organizations mandate appropriate approval flows for external visitors & use QR code based authentication to allow entry of visitors in office premises.

• Staggered Shift Scheduling allows companies to rotate employees between office and work from home shifts for the week ensuring only optimal percentage of employees work from office. • Remote Work Check-ins drive productivity by empowering employees to report planned and completed work for the day which is accessible by relevant stakeholders. • Daily Health Surveys help record symptoms and calculate risk score for employees on a daily basis. Multiple other mobile-first features like digital rewards, organizational social networks, continuous feedback are critical to engage employees in remote work mode. The solution also offers dedicated COVID helpdesk, digital letters, policy sign-off and e-onboarding capabilities to ensure smooth and uninterrupted business operations.

"We have always had a drive for innovation at Darwinbox, which had led us to offer several futuristic solutions like facial scan based attendance, digital rewards, continuous feedback, mobile-based check-ins, much before the current crisis. Many of the customer organizations like Arvind, Adani Wilmar, Kotak Life Insurance, L&T Metro, HT Media, Myntra, Swiggy have been early adopters of these features. However, with the current crisis they were no longer good-to-have tech but must-haves that directly impacted business continuity and productivity," said Chaitanya Peddi, Co-founder, Darwinbox. "In interaction with many organizations recently, we understood that several companies were not equipped with return-to-work or remote-work capabilities in their existing HRMS and were facing several practical limitations in switching to a full-fledged HRMS in such short notice. Given this reality, we set out to provide a specially curated solution like Evolve to help organizations navigate this crisis and set themselves up digitally for success quickly," said, Jayant Paleti, Co-founder, Darwinbox.

All 'Evolve' features are already available to Darwinbox's HRMS customer base of 350+ Asian enterprises. Over 900,000+ employees have adapted to the 'new normal' at work with remote friendly and engaging technology that promotes safety in the new workplace. To know more about the product or to get a demo visit www.darwinbox.com About Darwinbox Darwinbox is a new-age & disruptive mobile-first HRMS platform built for the large enterprises to attract, engage and nurture their most critical resource - talent. Recognized as one of the most preferred HCM platforms in Asia by Gartner, Darwinbox is a cloud-based HCM platform that takes care of all HR needs across the employee lifecycle from hire to retire. With AI-based deep-tech features like Voicebot, Advanced Talent Analytics, intelligent CV shortlisting etc., the solution helps organizations leverage technology to enable a #SmarterWorklife. Founded in 2015 by Rohit Chennamaneni, Jayant Paleti and Chaitanya Peddi, the company currently serves 350+ global enterprises present in over 70+ countries and is backed by Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed India Partners, Endiya Partners and Mohandas Pai's 3one4 Capital.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196840/Darwinbox_Evolve.jpg PWR PWR.