Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gemopai Electric drives in mini e-scooter Miso priced at Rs 44,000

"With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride," Singh said. The scooter does not require a licence or RTO permit and has a maximum speed of 25 kmph.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 12:25 IST
Gemopai Electric drives in mini e-scooter Miso priced at Rs 44,000

Gemopai Electric on Friday said it has launched e-scooter Miso, priced at Rs 44,000. The company - a joint venture between Goreen E-Mobility and Opai Electric - has commenced pre-bookings of the mini scooter with deliveries set to begin from next month, Gemopai Electric said in a statement.

The scooter, which comes with a single seat for the driver, can go up to 75 km on one full charge, it said, adding that the scooter can be charged up to 90 per cent in two hours. "As we battle crises and balance life and business continuity while staying safe, micro mobility presents one of the safest and resilient way to navigate everyday commuting," Gemopai Electric Co-Founder Amit Raj Singh said.

Miso is the ultimate solution for customers who require a hassle free ride to their daily needs, he added. "With the current ongoing safety concerns because of the pandemic, Miso's single seat helps choose an affordable and safe ride," Singh said.

The scooter does not require a licence or RTO permit and has a maximum speed of 25 kmph. The scooter comes with two trims, one with a luggage carrier that holds up to 120 kg load and another with just the seat.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Miso

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

UNHRC calls for investigation on former LTTE leader over 'wholesale recruitment' of child soldiers

The UN Human Rights Council has called for an investigation on former LTTE deputy leader Karuna Amman over the wholesale recruitment of child soldiers for the Tamil separatist group. The UN bodys demand came as Karuna was being probed over ...

Bank fraud: CB carries out searches at 7 locations

The CBI on Friday carried out searches at seven locations, including official and residential premises of Ratul Puri and others, in connection with a case of Rs 787 crore alleged bank fraud involving their company Moser Baer Solar Ltd, offi...

Daiichi Sankyo in talks with AstraZeneca on virus vaccine supply in Japan

Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions to provide supplies of a potential coronavirus vaccine now being developed by AstraZeneca Plc and the University of Oxford for use in Japan.In a statement, Daiichi Sankyo said on Friday one of its subsidi...

Dutch minister throws carrier KLM 3.4 billion euro lifeline

The Dutch government announced Friday that it will throw national carrier KLM a 3.4 billion-euro 3.81 billion lifeline to help the airline survive the aviation slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020