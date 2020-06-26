Takeda India donates Rs 1.2 cr to PM CARES Fund

Takeda India, part of Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, on Friday announced a donation of Rs 1.2 crore to the PM CARES Fund to support India's fight against COVID-19. The contribution to the Fund aims to support patients and the government to contain the spread of the disease, the company said in a statement.

"Takeda remains committed to standing together and supporting our communities in India during this unprecedented health crisis...Together with key authorities and partners we look to addressing some of the world's most pressing and unmet health challenges, including COVID-19," Takeda India General Manager Koki Sato said. Bringing innovative therapies to patients, supporting them through their disease journeys, and playing its part in helping to strengthen healthcare systems are fundamental to Takeda's operating model, especially in emerging markets like India, the company said.

Takeda India said it has worked with credible NGO partners in the past to support patients and strengthen front-line caregivers through training programs, as part of their corporate social responsibility (CSR) mission..