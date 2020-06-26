Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterlite Power acquires VNLTL SPV from PFC Consulting

Through this SPV, it will execute a large inter-state transmission system project - Western Region Strengthening Scheme-XIX (WRSS-XIX) and North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-IX (NERSS-IX), won through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, under the build, own, operate and maintain model for 35 years. The WRSS-XIX, Sterlite Power said, involves setting up of 318 circuit kilometer (ckm) of lines and 1000 MVA transformation capacity across three distinct parts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 14:24 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 14:24 IST
Sterlite Power acquires VNLTL SPV from PFC Consulting

Transmission solutions provider Sterlite Power on Friday said it has acquired Vapi II North Lakhimpur Transmission Limited (VNLTL), a special purpose vehicle, from state-owned PFC Consulting. The company, however, did not disclose the deal value.

PFC Consulting Ltd (PFCCL) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Power Finance Corporation (PFC), the non-banking finance company under the Ministry of Power. In a statement Sterlite Power announced the “acquisition of Vapi II North Lakhimpur Transmission Limited (VNLTL), a SPV from PFC Consulting Limited”. Through this SPV, it will execute a large inter-state transmission system project - Western Region Strengthening Scheme-XIX (WRSS-XIX) and North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme-IX (NERSS-IX), won through a tariff-based competitive bidding process, under the build, own, operate and maintain model for 35 years.

The WRSS-XIX, Sterlite Power said, involves setting up of 318 circuit kilometer (ckm) of lines and 1000 MVA transformation capacity across three distinct parts. Part A involves setting up 35 ckm lines in Gujarat to help distribute renewable energy being generated in the state to a wider set of consumers. Part B aims to establish a 1000 MVA substation in Vapi along with 51 ckm of lines to bring clean nuclear power from Kakrapar Atomic Power Plant in Gujarat for further distribution across the Union Territories of Daman, Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli. The third part C aims to set up 179 ckm of lines for critical system strengthening and decongesting the evacuation system in Navi Mumbai area.

The link brings an inter-state transmission system feed of about 1,000 MW into the Mumbai region to cater to its growing energy requirements which is expected to increase owing to Navi Mumbai Airport and Navi Mumbai special economic zone, coming up in the region, it said. The NERSS-IX, on the other hand, involves strengthening of the north-eastern transmission network by setting up 85 ckm of lines in the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The transmission system will facilitate the evacuation of hydro power from 110 MW Pare Hydro-Electric Project situated in Arunachal Pradesh.

Pratik Agarwal, Managing Director, Sterlite Power, said, “Integrating renewable energy to the grid is the need of the hour. This single project with its various sub-elements brings in clean and green energy from solar, nuclear and hydro for people across the western and north eastern region in India. “Further it will play a key role in decongesting the Navi Mumbai transmission corridor while catering to the ever-growing needs of the financial capital Mumbai.” Sterlite Power also said it is already constructing other transmission assets in the states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, including critical corridors that are part of India's Green Energy Corridor..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kejriwal inquires about health of COVID-19 patient, says oximeters delivered to people under treatment at their homes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the government has delivered oximeter to the patients who are getting treatment at their homes. He also inquired about the health of a Delhiite who has been recovering from the infect...

Mi Band 5 gets great reviews in China but other markets might have to wait

One of the worlds best selling fitness band lineup - the Mi Band series, has added a new gadget to their collection but the latest Mi Band 5 is only limited to China for now. The latest product features a larger 1.1-inch AMOLED display, a n...

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders: Sonia Gandhi.

Today when there is crisis at India-China border, central govt cannot shirk its responsibility of securing our borders Sonia Gandhi....

London police chief says: We will disperse illegal parties

British police will disperse illegal parties, London police chief Cressida Dick said on Friday, adding that violence shown against officers at such gatherings this week was utterly unacceptable. Police dispersed several illegal music events...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020