Bosch to suspend operations at Bidadi plant for 2 days for deep cleaning

Auto component major Bosch on Friday said it will temporarily suspend work at its Bidadi (Karnataka) plant for two days for cleaning purposes

The company will be closing its Bidadi plant for two days starting June 26 for deep cleaning and sanitisation, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing

The company utilises the Bidadi plant as a local hub for development of powertrain solutions and manufacture of automotive products such as common rail single cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails.