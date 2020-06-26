Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bosch to suspend operations at Bidadi plant for 2 days for deep cleaning

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:04 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:04 IST
Bosch to suspend operations at Bidadi plant for 2 days for deep cleaning

Auto component major Bosch on Friday said it will temporarily suspend work at its Bidadi (Karnataka) plant for two days for cleaning purposes

The company will be closing its Bidadi plant for two days starting June 26 for deep cleaning and sanitisation, Bosch Ltd said in a regulatory filing

The company utilises the Bidadi plant as a local hub for development of powertrain solutions and manufacture of automotive products such as common rail single cylinder pumps and high-pressure rails.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Narendra Modi to reconsider decision of allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee requests PM Narendra Modi to reconsider decision of allowing 100 per cent FDI in coal mining....

Southwest Monsoon covered entire India two weeks ahead of schedule: IMD

The Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire India approximately two weeks ahead of its schedule, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Friday. The monsoon usually sets over Kerala on June 1 and it takes 45 days to reach Srigangan...

Antibody tests may help detect COVID-19 infection if used at right time: scientists

The timing of COVID-19 antibody test is critical to detect the infection in a patient, scientists have found in the most comprehensive review of the coronavirus testing to date. The researchers examined all available test accuracy evidence ...

World Bank approves US$2.5 million to prepare Kiribati for health threats

Kiribatis health system is set for a boost with the World Bank approving US2.5 million approx. AU3.6 million in funding to build capacity for essential service delivery to prepare Kiribati for COVID-19 and other future public health threats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020