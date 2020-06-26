Pulses trade body donates 5,000 disaster relief kits to WB govt

Pulses trade body IPGA on Friday handed over 5,000 disaster relief kits to the West Bengal government for distribution to under-privileged citizens affected by the Cyclone Amphan in Kolkata. Each relief kit contains 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of masoor dal, 1 kg of sugar, 1 kg of salt and 1 litre of edible oil.

The India Pulses and Grains Association (IPGA) handed over the relief material to West Bengal Disaster Management Minister Javed Ahmed Khan, an official statement said. "Cyclone Amphan has created havoc in Kolkata and the after-effects have been tremendous. People are still suffering and unable to resume normal life. Daily livelihood has been impacted and getting food for survival is a challenge. IPGA will always support the state government in every possible situation, especially natural calamities," IPGA Convenor East Zone Anurag Tulshan said.

The overall contribution from the pulses trade body to the PM-CARES Fund is close to Rs 5 crore. This is over and above the contribution made by IPGA members in the form of foodgrains, sanitisers, masks, gloves and similar essential commodities and products. "As the nodal body of the pulses trade, we are proud to be a part of all the relief work done so far and will always support all the state and central government efforts during such unprecedented times," IPGA Vice-Chairman Bimal Kothari said.