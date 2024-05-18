Left Menu

Over USD 16 billion from partners push ADB's focus on climate action, sustainable development

The Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s partners committed USD 16.4 billion in cofinancing in 2023, up by 44 per cent from the previous year.

ANI | Updated: 18-05-2024 14:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 14:24 IST
Over USD 16 billion from partners push ADB's focus on climate action, sustainable development
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 18 (ANI/WAM): The Asian Development Bank (ADB)'s partners committed USD 16.4 billion in cofinancing in 2023, up by 44 per cent from the previous year. This bolstered ADB's efforts to tackle the complex challenges faced by developing member countries, as reported in ADB's Partnership Report 2023: Climate Action, Sustainable Development.

"Working hand in hand with partners, ADB is accelerating climate action and sustainable development in the Asia and Pacific region," said ADB Managing Director General Woochong Um. "We are boosting renewable energy with Southeast Asia's biggest wind power plant, the Monsoon wind power project, in the Lao PDR. We are integrating climate adaptation and mitigation measures into major transportation projects, for example, with Vanuatu's inter-island shipping project." New partners include the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet and the International Finance Facility for Education. ADB also established new financing partnerships in 2023, including the Innovative Finance Facility for Climate in Asia and the Pacific and the Ocean Resilience and Coastal Adaptation Financing Partnership Facility.

ADB mobilised resources from diverse sources, including 15 bilateral and 7 multilateral organisations, 5 global funds, 29 trust funds, as well as from the private sector. Cofinancing for sovereign projects reached USD 9.5 billion in 2023 while co-financing for nonsovereign operations reached USD 6.9 billion in 2023. (ANI/WAM)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

"CPI(M) MP Refutes Involvement in 2013 Chandy Secretariat Siege Settlement"

 India
2
Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters Health News Summary

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; US unveils proposal to ease restrictions on marijuana and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Amgen drug for small cell lung cancer; ...

 Global
4
Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sports Network's UEFA EURO 2024 Promo

Bollywood Heartthrob Kartik Aaryan Stuns in Futuristic Avatar for Sony Sport...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fire on the Fringe: Mapping Wildfire Risks in Urban Expansion Zones

Breathe Easy: The Vital Link Between Urban Green Spaces and Mental Health

How Neuronal Changes Shape Early Brain Development

Breaking the Resistance: AI's Role in Pioneering New Antibiotics

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024