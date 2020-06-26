Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi gives more time to listed cos for holding board meeting

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday eased compliance requirement on time gap between two board meetings for listed companies till July 31, due to coronavirus pandemic. However, the board of directors and audit committees of listed entities will have to ensure that they meet at least four times a year, it added. This comes following requests from listed companies for relaxation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST
Sebi gives more time to listed cos for holding board meeting

Markets regulator Sebi on Friday eased compliance requirement on time gap between two board meetings for listed companies till July 31, due to coronavirus pandemic. As per the norms, board of directors or audit committee need to meet at least four times a year, with a maximum gap of 120 days between any two meetings.

In a circular, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said, "The relaxation of maximum time gap between two board/audit committee meetings...is further extended till July 31, 2020". However, the board of directors and audit committees of listed entities will have to ensure that they meet at least four times a year, it added.

This comes following requests from listed companies for relaxation. Earlier in March, the regulator had relaxed the requirement of the maximum stipulated time gap of 120 days between two meetings of the board and audit committees of listed entities as required under LODR (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations.

This relaxation was provided for the meetings held or proposed to be held between the period December 1, 2019 and June 30, 2020. This circular will come into force with immediate effect, the regulator said.

On Wednesday, Sebi had given one more month till July 31 for listed companies to submit their fourth-quarter as well as annual results..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

A Danish court on Friday sentenced a Norwegian citizen to seven years in jail after convicting him of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.Mohamma...

Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.The court ordered Serebrennikov and tw...

Justice sought for Spain's elderly coronavirus victims

Families for elderly Spanish coronavirus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the delicate national political...

UK PM Johnson says "deeply saddened" by Glasgow stabbing attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was deeply saddened after three people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday.Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020