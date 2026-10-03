“Why is BJP acting like spokesperson of ECI or CEO?”: Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge on Saturday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's objection to the Congress delegation's visit to the Chief Electoral Officer's office and asked why the party was "acting like a spokesperson" of the Election Commission of India or the CEO, amid a political row over the alleged misuse of Form-7 applications during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Speaking to reporters about the Congress delegation's visit to the Chief Electoral Officer's office, Kharge said, "...How does it concern them (BJP) if we have gone to the Chief Electoral Officer's office? How does it concern them if we have a problem with the Election Commission of India? If they have a problem, they will complain. Why is BJP acting like a spokesperson of the ECI or the CEO? And what rules have we flouted?..."

Kharge said the Congress delegation was inside the office and speaking to the CEO, who, according to the minister, had said he needed to speak to the Election Commission of India and take directions from the Chief Election Commissioner. "And we were inside the office. We were talking to the CEO. The CEO himself requested that he has to talk to the Election Commission of India. He has to take orders from the CEC..." Kharge said.

He also questioned the BJP over RSS marches in Bengaluru while referring to the controversy surrounding the Congress delegation's visit. "RSS marches all around Bengaluru. How many? 512 marches. So I'll file an FIR on that also then," he said. Kharge further alleged that BJP workers who were not Booth Level Agents (BLAs) were submitting bulk applications seeking deletion of voters and questioned the source of what he described as pre-printed forms.

"They should answer where are they getting pre-printed forms from. They should answer why their karyakartas who are not BLAs are going and asking for bulk deletion of voters. Everything is pre-printed. Why they have to be deleted also is pre-printed. Isn't that a violation?..." he said. The remarks come amid a wider political dispute in Karnataka over the use of Form-7 during the ongoing SIR exercise. Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has alleged attempts to use Form-7 applications to seek deletion of eligible voters, while the BJP has rejected the allegations and maintained that submitting Form-7 applications is a legitimate part of the electoral-roll process.

The Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer has directed election officials to initiate legal action against those who knowingly submit false claims or objections in electoral-roll applications, including Form-7. Earlier, Police cases have also been registered in different parts of Karnataka over allegations of attempts to use Form-7 applications to delete voter names, with investigations underway.

Meanwhile, Karnataka BJP president BY Vijayendra on Saturday demanded the withdrawal of cases registered against BJP workers who submitted Form-7 applications during the SIR, alleging that the cases were filed under political pressure. Vijayendra made the remarks after leading a BJP delegation that met Karnataka Director General and Inspector General of Police MA Saleem in Bengaluru and submitted a memorandum seeking that complaints related to Form-7 applications be dealt with strictly according to law and without political interference.

Vijayendra said Form-7 is an Election Commission-prescribed mechanism through which objections can be raised against names in the electoral roll that are alleged to be ineligible, duplicated or otherwise included in violation of the rules. He alleged that BJP workers who submitted such applications were being targeted through police cases after Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and other ministers protested before the Election Commission over alleged misuse of Form-7.

"We will not sit quietly. We are ready to go to any extent to protect our workers. The cases registered unjustly must be withdrawn. Otherwise, we will have to launch a protest, including demonstrations in front of police stations," Vijayendra said. The BJP state president also accused the state government of attempting to use the police department for political purposes and demanded that the cases against party workers be withdrawn.

"The Chief Minister is trying to indulge in goondaism and dadagiri... But power does not belong to anyone's father's house. The misuse of power must stop," Vijayendra said. (ANI)