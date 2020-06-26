Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apparel exporters seek faster clearance of import consignments from China

The council has requested the government to urgently intervene in the matter to expedite the process of clearing the shipments of inputs which are held up at ports or going through 100 per cent inspections. "Special priority should be given to manufacturer exporters who are dependent on these imports to service their export orders," Sakthivel added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:56 IST
Apparel exporters seek faster clearance of import consignments from China

Apparel exporters' body AEPC has sought the government's intervention in expediting the clearance of import consignments from China, saying "inordinate delays" at ports is impacting their operations. The Indian apparel industry saw a decline of 91 per cent and 66 per cent exports in April and May 2020, respectively, the Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said.

"Lately, customs authorities at several ports are doing 100 per cent examination of goods originating from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. This has created undue delay in clearance of imported shipments of inputs which are meant for manufacture of garments for exports," AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said in a letter to Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) Chairman M Ajit Kumar. "It is affecting factory operations as inputs are held up at ports and exporters are in fear that they will fail to meet the delivery schedule,”Sakthivel said.

He further said that the business was gearing up to get back to the normal after the relaxation of lockdown in India and other foreign countries, however, the recent delay in clearing the import consignments from China was adding to the crisis. The apparel industry is dependent on several inputs that are domestically not available or as per the buyers' nomination has to be imported. So far, such imports were subject to random and partial checks only, the AEPC letter explained.

"The situation at all airports and seaports at Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Tuticorin and others is precarious as there is inordinate delay caused on all import consignments which are held up due to 100 per cent open examination by Customs, who are not processing the documents for the shipments originated from China, Hong Kong and Taiwan," Sakthivel said. The council has requested the government to urgently intervene in the matter to expedite the process of clearing the shipments of inputs which are held up at ports or going through 100 per cent inspections.

"Special priority should be given to manufacturer exporters who are dependent on these imports to service their export orders," Sakthivel added..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Norwegian found guilty of spying for Iran in Denmark

A Danish court on Friday sentenced a Norwegian citizen to seven years in jail after convicting him of spying for an Iranian intelligence service and complicity in a suspected plot to kill an Iranian Arab opposition figure in Denmark.Mohamma...

Russia hands prominent director three-year suspended sentence in embezzlement case -Ifax

A Russian court on Friday handed award-winning film and theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov a three-year suspended sentence after finding him guilty of embezzlement, the Interfax news agency reported.The court ordered Serebrennikov and tw...

Justice sought for Spain's elderly coronavirus victims

Families for elderly Spanish coronavirus victims are initiating hundreds of compensation and criminal claims for nursing home residents who died often without hospital care in a legal morass that could affect the delicate national political...

UK PM Johnson says "deeply saddened" by Glasgow stabbing attack

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was deeply saddened after three people were reportedly killed in a stabbing attack in Glasgow on Friday.Scottish police confirmed that a male suspect was shot by an armed officer, saying that one...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020