Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nalco Q4 profit drops 57 pc to Rs 101 cr

Hence, the management does not envisage any material impact of COVID-19 on its financial statements. "During the year, the company achieved a net turnover of Rs 8,426 crore, which has been adversely impacted by about Rs 2,900 crore due to fall in global metal prices," Nalco said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:32 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:32 IST
Nalco Q4 profit drops 57 pc to Rs 101 cr

National Aluminium Co Ltd (Nalco) on Friday posted 57.1 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 100.51 crore for March quarter due to lower income. The state-owned company had a profit of Rs 234.82 crore in January-March 2018-19, Nalco said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter under review dropped to Rs 2,042.27 crore from Rs 2,863.89 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said. Nalco said the outbreak of COVID-19 globally and in India has impacted the business and economic activities in general. The spread of COVID-19, along with the nationwide lockdown, caused serious threat to human lives, disruption in supply chain and resulted in reduction in global demand.

"The company has used internal and external sources of information including credit reports and related information, economic forecasts. On the basis of analysis of these information and based on the current estimates, the company expects that the carrying amount of assets will be recovered and there will be no significant impact on the liabilities," it said. Hence, the management does not envisage any material impact of COVID-19 on its financial statements.

"During the year, the company achieved a net turnover of Rs 8,426 crore, which has been adversely impacted by about Rs 2,900 crore due to fall in global metal prices," Nalco said in a statement. "We are optimistic that in the long run with our focus on increasing the production in mining and refining segments, opening up of the new coal blocks, backward integration in supply of key raw materials like caustic soda, we shall be able to tide over the present economic crisis," Nalco CMD Sridhar Patra said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

India's Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Indias Davis Cup tie against Finland postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic....

Pak Judge allows Hindu woman to live with husband after she denied forced conversion

A judicial magistrate in Pakistans Baluchistan province has allowed a Hindu woman to live with her husband after her parents accused him of kidnapping their daughter and forcibly converting her to Islam. Reshma, who is from Garhi Sabhayo in...

UBS settles former trader's harassment, discrimination lawsuit

UBS has settled a lawsuit with a former junior trader who accused the Swiss bank of mishandling a complaint of rape and sexual assault by senior colleagues against her, representatives for the former employee said on Friday.UBS and Ms A hav...

3 feared dead in Glasgow stabbing, suspect killed

Three people are feared dead in a knife rampage in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and a male suspect has been shot dead by armed police. Police Scotland said that six people injured in the incident remain in hospital, inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020