Haryana to set up bulk drug park in Panipat, medical devices hub in Karnal

In line with the Centre's plan to promote local manufacturing, Haryana has proposed to set up a bulk drug park spread over 1,000 acres in Panipat and a medical devices hub in Karnal. The Panipat park has been proposed to be set up over developed industrial land under the Government of India scheme for the promotion of production drugs in bulk. The Panipat park would reduce manufacturing cost of bulk drugs in the country and dependency on other countries for them, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Friday while addressing an inaugural session of CII's 'Pharmascope' event through a virtual platform here, an official statement said.

Speaking as the chief guest in the inaugural session of “CII Pharmascope - a step towards Atmnirbhar Bharat - Made in India, Made for the World”, Khattar said the state also plans to set up a medical devices0manufaturing hub, spread over 225 acres in Karnal, just 25 km away from the proposed Panipat park. He said the bulk drug park, which is proposed to be developed at Panipat on 1,000 acres of land, could be further expanded to 1,700 acres later. He said the proximity of Panipat to New Delhi is an added advantage and Panipat being centrally located would be able to supply raw materials for bulk drugs to neighbouring states of Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, New Delhi and parts of Uttar Pradesh. Haryana has more than 150 pharmacy colleges, institutions and universities ensuring sufficient availability of skilled manpower to cater to the need of bulk drug park, he added. Pointing out that Haryana accounts for 45 percent of the country's production of pharmaceutical products, Khattar, according to the statement, said that 50 percent of the production to be done in Panipat Park can be consumed in north India itself resulting in saving of a lot of money as transportation cost besides the time. He said the state government could offer land to prospective investors both on an outright sale model and leasehold basis.

He also sought to assure that the state government would provide maximum incentives and subsidy as per the policy to those who would set up their units in the Panipat park. Khattar said an Industrial Model Township (IMT) is also proposed to be developed in Panipat with necessary infrastructure required for pharmaceutical industries including common warehouses. The chief minister said owing to various investor-friendly decisions of the present state government, Haryana has become a preferred destination for both the domestic and foreign investors. The state has a great strategic advantage as Haryana surrounds Delhi from three sides providing access to nearly 11 percent of the domestic market, he said.

Apart from this, 15 national highways criss-cross Haryana with four of them passing through Delhi-NCR region, he said, adding that Gurgaon and Faridabad are major industrial districts of the state with several strong manufacturing clusters near the highways. He said besides Haryana having international airports in its vicinity at Delhi and Chandigarh, the state government is also developing domestic and cargo airports at Hisar, the work on which is in progress at a swift pace. He said Haryana has per capita income of more than Rs 2.6 lakh per annum, the highest amongst the larger states in India while the state GDP is growing at the rate of 7.7 percent annually which is higher than the national growth rate. Though Haryana is primarily an agrarian state, it has made rapid strides in the field of industries and IT in the last few years, Khattar pointed out, adding the manufacturing and service sectors today contribute about 82 per cent to the state economy..