Southeast Monsoon covers entire country nearly two weeks early: IMD

The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh in the next few days. "The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab and thus it has covered the entire country today, June 26," the IMD said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:26 IST
The Southwest Monsoon has covered the entire country nearly two weeks ahead of its schedule, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Friday. The IMD has predicted heavy rains in Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh in the next few days.

"The Southwest Monsoon has further advanced into the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab and thus it has covered the entire country today, June 26," the IMD said. A low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal, which moved west-northwestwards, and another cyclonic circulation over central India helped in advance of the monsoon.

The monsoon usually sets in over Kerala on June 1 and takes 45 days to reach Sriganganagar in west Rajasthan, its last outpost in the country. However, the IMD had advanced the onset date over Sriganganagar by a week from this year. It had also set the new normal date for monsoon to cover the entire country on July 8.

In 2013, the monsoon had covered the entire country on June 16. This had also coincided with the deadly Uttarakhand flash floods. "After 2013, the monsoon has covered the country so rapidly this year," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

The IMD said there is a trough close to the foothills of eastern Himalayas. Another trough runs from Bihar to east Vidarbha, the IMD said. There is also high convergence of strong moist southerlies, southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal over northeast, and adjoining east India and it is likely to continue for the next 2-3 days, the IMD added. Owing to these weather patterns, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected at a few places with extremely heavy falls at isolated places is very likely over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on June 26 and 27. Heavy to very heavy falls are expected on June 28-29, the IMD added.

