Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fin Comm forms group to devise ways to incentivise states for agri reforms

The discussion in the meeting covered recent agriculture related reforms including barrier-free trade and amendment to the Essential Commodities Act announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 lockdown. The meeting also held discussions on the framework/ recommendations given by the Commission in its report  for 2020-21 regarding performance grants to states for agricultural reforms, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:36 IST
Fin Comm forms group to devise ways to incentivise states for agri reforms
Representative Image Image Credit:

The Finance Commission on Friday decided to form a group to devise a mechanism to incentivise states for carrying out the agricultural reforms announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package. A decision in this regard was taken by 15th Finance Commission Chairman N K Singh in a meeting with Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior officials of his ministry.

The group's views will be included in the Commission's final report for the period 2021-26, an official statement said. The group consists of Finance Commission member Ramesh Chand, Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal and Agriculture, Research and Education Secretary T Mahapatra.

The group has been set up "to devise mechanism for incentivisation of states in areas of agricultural reforms agenda for the purpose of inclusion in the Commission's recommendations in its final report", it said. The discussion in the meeting covered recent agriculture related reforms including barrier-free trade and amendment to the Essential Commodities Act announced as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 lockdown.

The meeting also held discussions on the framework/ recommendations given by the Commission in its report for 2020-21 regarding performance grants to states for agricultural reforms, the statement said. The Agriculture Ministry made a detailed presentation on recent steps taken by the government for upliftment of the sector and also on the implementation and budget requirement of the ministry for the period 2021-22 to 2025-26.

Earlier, the Commission had also constituted a Committee on Agricultural Exports under the chairmanship of ITC Chairman and Managing Director Sanjeev Puri. The committee discussed some key points on farm exports and said India exports 70 per cent of its agriculture value to 20 countries. There are still opportunities to export more to Europe and the US. "While India imports over USD 20 billion in agriculture products, it still maintains a significant trade surplus of USD 18 billion," it said.

India's top 50 commodities and agriculture products make up 75 per cent of its total exports. The country has competitive advantage over other countries in agriculture as its diverse agro-climatic conditions creates diverse crop portfolio potential. However, given the competitive edge, India is only ranked 11th globally in terms of agriculture exports, it added.

The 15th Finance Commission is required to submit two reports. The first report, consisting of recommendations for 2020-21, was tabled in Parliament on February 1, 2020. The final report with recommendations for the 2021-26 period will be submitted by October 30, 2020.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Kosovo president, indicted for war crimes, heads back home

The president of Kosovo headed back to his country Friday after pulling out of a White House meeting due to his indictment for war crimes stemming from the 1990s armed conflict between ethnic Albanian separatists he helped lead and Serbian ...

PhonePe partners with ICICI Bank on UPI multi-bank model

Flipkart-owned PhonePe on Friday said it has partnered with ICICI Bank on UPI multi-bank model, giving its users the option to create and use multiple UPI IDs with ICICI and Yes Banks handles. PhonePe has partnered with ICICI Bank on UPI mu...

Knifeman kills two in Glasgow before being shot by police -BBC

An man stabbed two people to death in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday before being shot dead by police, British media reported, in an attack that left a police officer critically injured. An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen seve...

3 booked for illegal entry into temple where Lord Jagannath, siblings are on divine sojourn

At least three persons were booked on Friday for illegally entering the Shree Gundicha temple in Puri, where Lord Jagannath and his divine siblings are on a nine-day sojourn, police said. While two local residents were caught after they ent...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020