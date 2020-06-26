Left Menu
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 21:16 IST
COVID-19: Two employees at Bajaj Auto plant in Maharastra die

Bajaj Auto on Friday said there are 140 cases of coronavirus infections at its Wahuj plant in Maharashtra that employs more than 8,100 people and two of them who were infected have died. The company's CHRO Ravi Kyran Ramasamy said there are more than 8,100 employees and contractors employed at the Waluj plant.

"Our current incidence of 140 cases of COVID is less than 2 per cent of our strength. Two of our infected employees with underlying conditions of hyper tension and diabetes have unfortunately succumbed to the infection," he said in a statement. The plant is located in Aurangabad.

In another statement to PTI, Ramasamy said the company has planned downtime for routine maintenance on Saturday as it was not operating at full capacity. "Post lock down we have had similar routine shutdown on Saturdays as a cost saving measure many times due to subdued demand. Also our weekly off is on Sunday when we are normally closed. Our business operations continue to be unaffected," he added.

His statement came in response to queries on reports that Aurangabad District Collector has said that the facility would be shut for two days..

