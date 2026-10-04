YSRCP slams TDP coalition for leaving 11 lakh houses unfinished

YSRCP Ponnur constituency coordinator Ambati Murali Krishna on Sunday criticised the TDP Coalition for failing to complete houses started during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure. He said the government should finish these houses before claiming credit for providing homes to the poor.

According to a release, during Jagan’s tenure, the government provided house sites to 31.19 lakh families and established 17,005 YSR Jagananna Colonies. It sanctioned 22,80,358 houses and completed more than nine lakh, Murali Krishna said. He alleged that the present government had not built a single new house in the past two and a half years and had left around 11 lakh houses at different stages of construction unfinished. He alleged that the TDP filed more than 1,000 court cases to stop the distribution of house-site pattas. Jagan went to the Supreme Court and secured relief to distribute them, he said. In Amaravati, the government went to court over pattas for 50,000 poor families and later cancelled them, denying those families a place to live, he alleged.

Murali Krishna also asked why the state’s drought situation was not raised at a meeting attended by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Of the state’s 688 mandals, 388 have been declared drought-affected, including mandals in Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s constituency, Kuppam. He demanded answers on minimum support prices for paddy, cotton, maize, red gram, green gram and black gram. Responding to Minister Nadendla Manohar’s call for an inquiry into alleged housing irregularities, Murali Krishna said YSRCP was ready for any investigation. He challenged the government to also investigate the rice issue in Kakinada.

He said YSRCP was not opposing local body elections but wanted accurate voter lists, with clarity on deceased voters and bogus votes. With farmers struggling to get fair prices and welfare payments declining, he said rural economies were under strain and needed the government’s attention. (ANI)