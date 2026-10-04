"Hope their players will support them": Punjab CM Mann on Pargat Singh's appointment as PCC Chief 

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh on his appointment as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, saying he hoped the PCC chief would receive support from his party colleagues and players.

ANI | Updated: 04-10-2026 18:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2026 18:35 IST
"Hope their players will support them": Punjab CM Mann on Pargat Singh's appointment as PCC Chief 
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday congratulated former Indian hockey captain Pargat Singh on his appointment as the new Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president, saying he hoped the PCC chief would receive support from his party colleagues and players. Speaking to reporters on Pargat Singh's appointment, CM Mann said, “I would like to congratulate him. I even call him Captain Saheb in the Assembly. He was our captain of hockey. I am a huge fan of hockey, and our team won gold medals this time; both girls and boys won gold medals in the middle of the Asian Games. I would like to congratulate Pargat Singh. I hope their players will support them. Because if you don't pass, there can't be a goal.”

The Congress party on Friday appointed Pargat Singh as the new president of the Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee, replacing Amarinder Singh Raja Warring. Reacting to his appointment, Pargat Singh described the new role as a responsibility and said he would work effectively in Punjab. Speaking to ANI, Singh said, “It is a responsibility; we will work effectively in Punjab, and a Congress government will be formed in the state in the near future. In a day or two, I will meet him (Rahul Gandhi) and take whatever direction is provided, and work accordingly in Punjab.”

According to an official notification signed by AICC General Secretary KC Venugopal, the appointment took effect immediately. The Congress appreciated the contributions of Raja Warring and clarified that the working presidents, chairpersons and co-chairpersons of various election-related committees in Punjab would continue in their respective roles. Warring resigned as Punjab Congress president on Friday and congratulated Pargat Singh on his appointment as his successor.

Meanwhile, Pargat Singh on Sunday met Gursharan Kaur, wife of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at her residence in Delhi and sought her blessings before heading to Punjab. Recalling Manmohan Singh's contribution to Punjab, the country and its institutions, Pargat Singh said the former Prime Minister's legacy went beyond his contribution to the economy and extended to values of humanity, honesty and integrity.

Speaking to the media, he said, “He was a stalwart of Punjab. He not only contributed to the country’s economy but also to humanity, honesty and values to a high level across the world. It was important to seek the blessings of Mrs Manmohan Singh and take her blessings before going to Punjab. The institutions he built today, those very institutions have been weakened by the political system...” (ANI)

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