Arvind plans to raise Rs 150 crore from market

Leading textile player Arvind Ltd on Friday said the company plans to raise Rs 150 crore through market.

The company's board, which is meeting on Saturday (June 27) to consider financial results for the quarter and year ended March 2020, would also consider options for fundraising, said Arvind in a regulatory filing.

"The board will also consider the matter regarding fundraising options available to the company by way of issue of non-convertible debentures up to Rs 150 crore on a private placement basis subject to approval of shareholders," the company said.