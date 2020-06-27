Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on rising coronavirus cases; banks lead declines

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases and as financial shares tumbled after the Federal Reserve moved to cap bank dividend payments.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 00:01 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 00:01 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street tumbles on rising coronavirus cases; banks lead declines

Wall Street's major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases and as financial shares tumbled after the Federal Reserve moved to cap bank dividend payments. Several U.S. states that were spared the brunt of the initial coronavirus outbreak or moved early to lift restrictions are seeing a resurgence in new infections. On Friday, Texas and Florida ordered bars to close down again.

"You're seeing a pretty dramatic increase in cases," said Kevin Grogan, managing director of investment strategy at Buckingham Strategic Wealth in St. Louis. "If people start feeling again like it's not safe to eat out or go shopping, that could have a really negative impact on the stock market." On the benchmark S&P 500, financial shares led in percentage losses. Bank shares plummeted 5.9% after the Federal Reserve limited dividend payments and barred share repurchases until at least the fourth quarter following its annual stress test.

A Wall Street Journal report that the Phase 1 U.S.-China trade deal could be at risk placed yet more pressure on U.S. stocks. According to that report, Chinese officials warned that "meddling" in Hong Kong and Taiwan could lead Beijing to back away from its commitment to purchase U.S. farm goods. "It added another log into the risk aversion fire," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York, of the report on China.

Renewed concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic has threatened to derail a strong rally for Wall Street that has brought the S&P 500 within 11% of its February record closing high. During Friday's session, the S&P 500 briefly traded below its 200-day moving average, an indicator of long-term momentum. A close below that level could signal further losses.

Even with recent declines, however, the index is on pace for its best quarterly performance in more than two decades, powered by massive stimulus measures. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 637.86 points, or 2.48%, to 25,107.74, the S&P 500 lost 58.79 points, or 1.91%, to 3,024.97 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 187.50 points, or 1.87%, to 9,829.50.

Facebook Inc shares shed 6.6%, weighing the most on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq, after Unilever PLC and Verizon Communications Inc joined an advertising boycott that called out the social media giant for not doing enough to stop hate speech on its platforms. Nike Inc shares dropped 7.1% as the footwear maker, hurt by store closures due to the pandemic, posted a surprise quarterly loss.

Gap Inc shares surged 18.1% after the retail chain entered a 10-year deal with rapper and fashion designer Kanye West to create a line of clothing under his Yeezy brand. Friday also marks the reconstitution of the FTSE Russell indexes, including the large-cap Russell 1000 and small-cap Russell 2000. Daily trading volume is often among its highest levels of the year during the reconstitution.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 4.49-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 4.44-to-1 ratio favored decliners. The S&P 500 posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new highs and 23 new lows.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...

Coronavirus, spreading in Brazil's interior, threatens to 'boomerang' back to major cities

The novel coronavirus, now spreading through the smaller towns of Brazils interior, risks returning to major cities in a so-called boomerang effect, as a lack of specialized medical treatment forces patients into larger urban centers.The im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020