Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arvind Ltd Q4 net loss at Rs 17.32 cr; sales down 11.7 pc

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.71 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Arvind said in a regulatory filing. Its revenue from operations was down 11.71 per cent to Rs 1,641.56 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,859.39 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 15:30 IST
Arvind Ltd Q4 net loss at Rs 17.32 cr; sales down 11.7 pc
Representative Image

Leading textile manufacturer Arvind Ltd on Saturday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 17.32 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, impacted by COVID-19 and the subsequent lockdown. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 66.71 crore during January-March quarter of the previous fiscal, Arvind said in a regulatory filing.

Its revenue from operations was down 11.71 percent to Rs 1,641.56 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,859.39 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. "COVID-19 has substantially impacted the normal business operations of the group by way of interruption in production, supply chain disruption, unavailability of personnel, closure of production facility, etc during the lockdown…" the company said.

Arvind's total expenses declined by 10.36 percent to Rs 1,613.37 crore in Q4 FY 2019-20, as against Rs 1,799.95 crore. "Stoppage of production and logistics in the second half of March resulted in 42 percent drop for the month, causing an estimated revenue loss of Rs 250 crore, and corresponding EBITDA of Rs 75 crore," said Arvind in a post earning statement.

Its revenue from textiles slipped 8.65 percent to Rs 1,350.85 crore, compared to Rs 1,478.87 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal. While Advance Material was down 10.89 percent to Rs 178.43 crore as against Rs 200.24 of Q4 FY 2018-19.

For fiscal 2019-20, Arvind's net profit was down 59.67 percent to Rs 92.10 crore. It was Rs 228.41 crore in the previous year. However, its revenue from operations in the fiscal fell 3.17 percent to Rs 7,369 crore. It was Rs 7,142.18 crore in 2018-19.

"Full-year revenue was higher by 3 percent compared to the previous year, driven by growth in Garmenting and Advanced Materials," said Arvind. According to the company, "Despite the severe setback, Net debt reduced by 248 crores during the year" and working capital sharply improved.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

24 SP leaders booked for defying social distancing norms during protest: Police

Twenty-four Samajwadi Party leaders, including its district unit president, were booked for allegedly defying social distancing norms while protesting against the fuel price hike, police said on SaturdayThe party leaders had staged a demons...

Will only publicity provide employment? Priyanka Gandhi asks UP govt

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government saying that only publicity will not provide emp...

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Leaders of Sudan, Ethiopia, and Egypt said they were hopeful that the African Union could help them broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies within two or three weeks.Ethiopia, which is building the Grand Ethiopian Ren...

LGBTQ Americans adjust Pride celebrations in a time of pandemic

Diana and Jillian Rosile of Denver this year would have marked their first Pride celebration as an out queer couple since Diana, a transgender woman, changed her legal name this month.But as the relentless coronavirus pandemic forced Colora...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020