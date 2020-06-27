Vrihis Properties emerges as successful bidder for Jet Airways BKC premises

City-based Vrihis Properties has emerged as a successful bidder for the Jet Airways' Bandra Kurla Complex-situated premises and the company has "decided" to accept its offer at Rs 490 crore, now-defunct Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. The Jet Airways RP had issued a public notice on June 13 for the sale or transfer of third and fourth floors of the company's building in "Jet Airways Godrej BKC", by way of public auction at a reserve price of Rs 490 core.

"Pursuant to the e-public auction held on June 26, 2020, Vrihis Properties Private Limited has emerged as the successful bidder. The company has decided to accept the offer of the successful bidder for the transfer of the immovable property, at a price of Rs 490 crore. "The proceeds from the sale will be utilised as per the directions of the NCLT, Delhi," Jet Airways' Resolution Professional said in the filing.

The successful bidder is not a part of the promoter group of the company or a group company and the proposed transaction will not qualify as a related-party transaction, the company said. The insolvency professional had sought permission of the NCLT for the sale of the premises after a resolution was passed at the 10th committee of creditors (CoC) meeting held on April 24 with approval of 74.45 per cent votes.

The Principal Bench of the NCLT in its order on June 11 granted permission to the grounded airline to sell the premises for utilising the proceeds to settle Rs 360 crore dues of HDFC, as against the mortgage lender's claim of Rs 424 crore. The immovable property is not a core asset of the company and will not impact its prospects of reviving its aviation business, the RP said in the filing.

The cash-strapped airline, which was grounded in April 2019, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with public sector lenders having significant exposure. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai-bench had on June 20, 2019, admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank of India against Jet Airways.