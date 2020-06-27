Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vrihis Properties emerges as successful bidder for Jet Airways BKC premises

Mumbai, Jun 27 ( PTI) City-based Vrihis Properties has emerged as a successful bidder for the Jet Airways' Bandra Kurla Complex-situated premises and the company has "decided" to accept its offer at Rs 490 crore, now-defunct Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Saturday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:35 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:32 IST
Vrihis Properties emerges as successful bidder for Jet Airways BKC premises
The Jet Airways RP had issued a public notice on June 13 for the sale or transfer of third and fourth floors of the company's building in "Jet Airways Godrej BKC", by way of public auction at a reserve price of Rs 490 core. Image Credit: Wikimedia

City-based Vrihis Properties has emerged as a successful bidder for the Jet Airways' Bandra Kurla Complex-situated premises and the company has "decided" to accept its offer at Rs 490 crore, now-defunct Jet Airways said in a regulatory filing on Saturday. The Jet Airways RP had issued a public notice on June 13 for the sale or transfer of third and fourth floors of the company's building in "Jet Airways Godrej BKC", by way of public auction at a reserve price of Rs 490 core.

"Pursuant to the e-public auction held on June 26, 2020, Vrihis Properties Private Limited has emerged as the successful bidder. The company has decided to accept the offer of the successful bidder for the transfer of the immovable property, at a price of Rs 490 crore. "The proceeds from the sale will be utilised as per the directions of the NCLT, Delhi," Jet Airways' Resolution Professional said in the filing.

The successful bidder is not a part of the promoter group of the company or a group company and the proposed transaction will not qualify as a related-party transaction, the company said. The insolvency professional had sought permission of the NCLT for the sale of the premises after a resolution was passed at the 10th committee of creditors (CoC) meeting held on April 24 with approval of 74.45 per cent votes.

The Principal Bench of the NCLT in its order on June 11 granted permission to the grounded airline to sell the premises for utilising the proceeds to settle Rs 360 crore dues of HDFC, as against the mortgage lender's claim of Rs 424 crore. The immovable property is not a core asset of the company and will not impact its prospects of reviving its aviation business, the RP said in the filing.

The cash-strapped airline, which was grounded in April 2019, owes more than Rs 8,000 crore to banks, with public sector lenders having significant exposure. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai-bench had on June 20, 2019, admitted the insolvency petition filed by the lenders' consortium led by State Bank of India against Jet Airways.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Officer hurt in Glasgow knife attack says swift police action saved lives

A police officer who was seriously injured while dealing with a knife attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow said on Saturday that the incident could have been a lot worse had it not been for the swift actions of his colleagues. A man stabb...

Pak rejects grant of domicile certificates by India to people not originally from J-K

Pakistan on Saturday rejected the grant of domicile certificates by India to the people not originally from Jammu and Kashmir. As per the new domicile law, non-permanent residents who have residency proof of at least 15 years in Jammu and K...

Waterlogging in Guwahati following heavy rain

Heavy rainfall caused waterlogging in parts of Guwahati on Thursday with water entering the residential areas and houses. We regulalry face waterlogging issue, the government and authorities should do something and find a solution, said a l...

Some foreigners acted as carriers of coronavirus: Police in chargesheets filed against Tablighi Jamaat members

Delhi Police, in its chargesheets filed against foreign members of Tablighi Jamaat, said that they have disobeyed the regulation and lockdown, most of them had arrived from countries where COVID-19 infection was already creating havoc, and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020