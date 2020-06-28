Left Menu
Development News Edition

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 net loss widens to Rs 288 cr

Total income fell to Rs 636.67 crore as compared to Rs 2,005.84 crore earlier, it said in a regulatory filing. For the full fiscal 2019-20, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,166.94 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 507.13 crore in 2018-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 10:25 IST
CG Power and Industrial Solutions Q4 net loss widens to Rs 288 cr

New Delhi, Jun 28 (PTI) CG Power and Industrial Solutions has reported widening of its consolidated net loss to Rs 288.06 crore for the quarter ended March 2020. Its net loss stood at Rs 189.23 crore in the same period last year.  Total income fell to Rs 636.67 crore as compared to Rs 2,005.84 crore earlier, it said in a regulatory filing. For the full fiscal 2019-20, the company posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,166.94 crore, compared to a loss of Rs 507.13 crore in 2018-19. Total income for the fiscal fell to Rs 5,158.01 crore from Rs 8,048.82 crore in 2018-19.  "In view of the uncertainties regarding the extent and duration of current COVID situation, the Group is not able to predict the future impact on the business operations," the filing said. However, it added that "even before this pandemic situation, the Group because of the various reasons (debt resolution)...has been facing financial stress and is working on various options to avail the required financial support." Post the requisite financial restructuring, the group believes there will be no significant impact on the recoverability of its financial and non-financial assets, subject to the past events and possible impact thereof, it added. The group has an unexecuted business order book of over Rs 3,086 crore as of date.  It is currently in active discussions with its lenders for a resolution plan for its debts, after the execution of the Inter-Creditor Agreement which has been executed by 11 out of the 14 lenders of the fund and non-fund facilities that are currently outstanding, it said. As part of the resolution plan, the company and its lenders are in discussions with potential investors for infusion of capital, it added.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Holder wants racism to be treated like doping and fixing

West Indies captain Jason Holder wants racism to be treated as seriously as doping and match-fixing in cricket, the 28-year-old has said. Then Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed was slapped with a four-match ban last year for a racist remark a...

Yoga today is an integral part of global lifestyle: Modi

Observing that India has always contributed to global health and wellness, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that yoga has become an integral part of the lifestyle globally and the world was also increasingly adopting Ayurveda. Modi mad...

2 in 5 Indian-Americans worried about financial stability, says first-of-its-kind survey

Two in five Indian-Americans are worried about their long-term financial plan and stability due to the COVID-19, but almost all are changing their lifestyle, according to a first-of-its-kind survey about the contagions impact on the communi...

46 high-end vehicles seized for rash driving in Mumbai

The Marine Drive police in Mumbai have impounded 46 high-end vehicles for rash and negligent driving in the last two months of lockdown and arrested 47 people in this connection, an official said on Sunday. The vehicles, including 33 cars a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020