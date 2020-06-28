Left Menu
Development News Edition

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC also witnessed a jump in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank finished with losses TCS added Rs 25,722.6 crore to take its valuation to Rs 7,93,854.51 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 12:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 12:31 IST
Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Six of the 10 most valued Indian companies together added Rs 92,130.59 crore in market valuation last week, with Tata Consultancy Services emerging as the biggest gainer. HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ITC also witnessed a jump in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Friday, while Reliance Industries, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and ICICI Bank finished with losses

TCS added Rs 25,722.6 crore to take its valuation to Rs 7,93,854.51 crore. The market valuation of Infosys jumped Rs 18,104.7 crore to reach Rs 3,18,648.65 crore and that of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) advanced Rs 14,614.2 crore to Rs 5,06,198.81 crore. ITC's valuation rose by Rs 13,521.45 crore to Rs 2,39,821.43 crore and that of HDFC Bank climbed Rs 12,460.2 crore to Rs 5,79,553.80 crore. Kotak Mahindra Bank added Rs 7,707.44 crore to its market capitalisation to stand at Rs 2,65,347.77 crore. In contrast, HDFC's valuation plunged Rs 11,996.55 crore to Rs 3,06,600.66 crore. The market valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) dipped Rs 10,713.59 crore to Rs 11,04,704.44 crore and that of ICICI Bank declined Rs 9,645.67 crore to Rs 2,26,002.43 crore. Bharti Airtel's market valuation fell by Rs 6,082.95 crore to Rs 3,05,674.88 crore. In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL maintained its top spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, HUL, Infosys, HDFC, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ITC and ICICI Bank. During the last week, the 30-share BSE Sensex advanced 439.54 points or 1.26 per cent.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Global Citizen's Virtual Concert raised $ 7 billion to fight COVID-19 & help poor around the globe

A summit that included a star-studded virtual concert hosted by Dwayne Johnson has raised nearly USD 7 billion in cash and loan guarantees to assist the poor around the globe whose lives have been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Global...

India's first lichen garden comes up in Uttarakhand's Munsiyari

The countrys first lichen garden has been developed in Munsiyari, a picturesque hill station in Uttarakhands Kumaun region, by the research wing of the states forest department. Surrounded by snowcapped peaks, Munsyari was chosen as the sit...

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

A shooting at a Walmart distribution center in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.The incident started around 330 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local ...

Befitting reply given to those who cast evil eye on Indian territory in Ladakh: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Sunday that India has given a befitting reply to those who cast an evil eye on its territory in Ladakh, stating that while the country honours the spirit of friendship, it is also capable of giving a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020