Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till August 31

Issuing a corrigendum to the Expression of Interest (EoI) for sale of Air India, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the deadline has been extended in view of the "request received from the IBs (interested bidders) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19." While issuing the EoI in January, the last date for bids was kept at March 17, which was later extended till April 30.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:55 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:38 IST
Govt extends deadline to bid for Air India by 2 months till August 31
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

The government has again extended the deadline to bid for Air India by two months till August 31 as the COVID-19 fallout has disrupted economic activities globally. This is the third time the deadline has been extended.

The divestment process for the national carrier was initiated on January 27. Issuing a corrigendum to the Expression of Interest (EoI) for sale of Air India, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) said the deadline has been extended in view of the "request received from the IBs (interested bidders) in view of the prevailing situation arising out of COVID-19."

While issuing the EoI in January, the last date for bids was kept on March 17, which was later extended till April 30. This was further extended to June 30, and now till August 31. Also, the date for intimation to Qualified Interested Bidders (QIBs) has been extended by two months till September 14, the DIPAM said in the corrigendum posted on its website. "Further changes with respect to the Important Dates, if any, will be communicated to the Interested Bidders subsequently," it added.

The COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdowns have disrupted economic activities globally. The aviation sector has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with airlines canceling flights and announcing pay cuts for employees. The government has already extended the time given to investors to bid for its entire 52.98 percent stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL) to July 31.

The initial deadline was May 2, which was extended until June 13. After its unsuccessful bid to sell Air India in 2018, the government in January 2020 restarted the divestment process and invited bids for selling 100 percent equity in the state-owned airline, including Air India's 100 percent shareholding in AI Express Ltd and 50 percent stake in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd. In 2018, the government had offered to sell a 76 percent stake in the airline. Of the airline's total debt of Rs 60,074 crore as of March 31, 2019, the buyer would be required to absorb Rs 23,286.5 crore, while the rest would be transferred to Air India Assets Holding Ltd (AIAHL), a special purpose vehicle

For the current fiscal, the Budget has pegged disinvestment proceeds at Rs 2.10 lakh crore. This includes Rs 1.20 lakh crore from CPSE share sales and Rs 90,000 crore from share sales in public sector banks and financial institutions, including a listing of insurance behemoth LIC. The government has already kickstarted the process of selection of transaction advisor for the initial public offering (IPO) of Life Insurance Corporation.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Engineering firms bring back migrant labourers for MMRDA projs

Engineering companies developing infrastructure projects of Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority MMRDA have started bringing back migrant labourers, and nearly 755 labourers are expected to return to the city in July for a metro...

Confirmed coronavirus cases pass 10 million globally

Confirmed coronavirus infections have surpassed the 10 million mark worldwide. A tally compiled by Johns Hopkins University registered the grim milestone on Sunday, after India and Russia added thousands of new cases. The United States has ...

Marriott to expand, continue food delivery biz even after COVID-19

Leading hotel chain Marriott International, which has seen its business plunge over 90 per cent across its 123 properties since the lockdown, will expand and continue its delivery and take-away business even after the pandemic-induced lockd...

No work for them under MGNREGA, UP villagers take up canal-cleaning project on their own

Unable to find work under the MGNREGA, a group of villagers here have started on the laborious task of cleaning a canal so that water reaches its tail-end. About 70 labourers from Naugava village in Naraini tehsil have decided to do it for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020