Left Menu
Development News Edition

DCB Bank plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via equity, debt instruments

Assuming maintenance of a conservative ratio of 11.5 per cent capital adequacy on incremental assets, the proceeds of the issue of equity shares would enable the bank to add Rs 4,348 crore of risk-weighted assets, DCB Bank said. Besides, the bank said it will seek shareholders' approval, as a special resolution, at the AGM for raising of funds in Indian or foreign currency by issue of debt securities in domestic and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis of an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 18:45 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 18:45 IST
DCB Bank plans to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr via equity, debt instruments

DCB Bank is planning to raise up to Rs 1,000 crore through equity and debt instruments, and will seek shareholders' approval in its ensuing annual general meeting (AGM) next month. The private sector lender's AGM will take place on July 11 through video conferencing (VC) and other audio-visual means, DCB Bank said in its annual report 2019-20.

The bank plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by issue of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers through qualified institutional placement, and an equal amount is slated to be raised by issuing bonds, debentures or securities on a private placement basis, DCB Bank said in the annual report 2019-20. On fundraising via equity share issuance, it said the board of directors will seek consent from shareholders "to create, offer, issue and allot in one or more tranches by way of a qualified institutions placement of equity shares to qualified institutional buyers... for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore," DCB Bank said.

"The risk-weighted assets of the bank are expected to rise with increase in the business level. In this backdrop, the bank proposes to shore up its capital base through issue of equity shares," it added. Assuming maintenance of a conservative ratio of 11.5 per cent capital adequacy on incremental assets, the proceeds of the issue of equity shares would enable the bank to add Rs 4,348 crore of risk-weighted assets, DCB Bank said.

Besides, the bank said it will seek shareholders' approval, as a special resolution, at the AGM for raising of funds in Indian or foreign currency by issue of debt securities in domestic and/or overseas market, on a private placement basis of an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore. The fundraising, it said, would be for a period of one year in one or more tranches.

"The bank has been borrowing funds to meet the business requirements within the limits approved by the members by way of issuance of various debt securities," it said. Further, considering the features of the revised guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India on the issue of long-term bonds or Basel-III tier-I and -II bonds and the fact that these bonds will also assist the bank in reducing asset-liability mismatches, the board of directors has proposed to obtain the consent of the members of the bank for raising funds in Indian/ foreign currency by issue of debt securities.

The bank had posted a net profit of Rs 338 crore in 2019-20, up by 4 per cent from Rs 325 crore in the previous financial year. Income during the year grew by 10.5 per cent to Rs 1,656 crore as against Rs 1,499 crore in the previous financial year. PTI KPM HRS

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

England's top order 'fragile' since Alastair Cook's retirement: Azhar Ali

Pakistans Test skipper Azhar Ali said Englands top order have been fragile since the retirement of Alastair Cook in 2018 and they have not been really confident with the combinations they have tried lately. Their bowling attack is brilliant...

Five more COVID-19 deaths in Haryana, 402 fresh cases

Haryana on Sunday reported five more deaths due to COVID-19, while total infections in the state rose to 13,829 with 402 fresh cases, the state health departments daily bulletin said. All the five fatalities were reported from Gurgaon, Fari...

U'khand records 32 fresh COVID-19 cases, one more death

Uttarakhand recorded 32 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the states tally to 2,823, while one more fatality pushed the death toll due to the disease to 38, according to a health department bulletin. The death was reported from Nainita...

Black Republican senator offended by Trump retweeting video with white power message

U.S. Senator Tim Scott, the only Black Republican in the Senate, said on Sunday that President Donald Trumps retweet of a video containing a white power message was offensive and should be removed from Twitter.Theres no question that he sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020