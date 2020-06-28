Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost airline, senior officials said on Sunday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2020 20:50 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 20:33 IST
DGCA issues show cause notice to AirAsia India executive after pilot alleges safety violations
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The aviation regulator DGCA has issued a show cause notice to a top executive of AirAsia India two weeks after one of its pilots, who runs a popular YouTube channel called Flying Beast, alleged violations of safety norms by the low-cost airline, senior officials said on Sunday. "A show cause notice has been issued to Manish Uppal, Head of Operations, AirAsia India after the pilot's allegations," the DGCA officials said.

AirAsia India did not respond to PTI's request for a statement on this matter. Captain Gaurav Taneja, a popular Youtuber, tweeted on June 14 that he has been suspended by AirAsia India "for standing up for safe operations of an aircraft and its passengers". On June 15, he posted a detailed video on YouTube titled "Reasons behind suspension from my pilot job". Taneja alleged in the video that the airline has asked its pilots to do 98 per cent of landings in "Flap 3" mode, which allows it to save fuel. He said if a pilot does not do 98 per cent of landings in "Flap 3" mode, the airline considers it a violation of its standard operating procedure (SOP). Flaps are part of wings of an aircraft and they are engaged to create drag during a landing or a take-off.

Taneja gave the example of the Imphal airport, where the plane descends more steeply as compared to other airports when approaching for landing. He said when an aircraft is coming down steeply, it needs to have a drag so that it remains slow, and in these circumstances, a pilot has to do a "Flap full" landing. "In order to achieve targets, what would people do? They will do Flap 3 landings without giving consideration whether it is safe or unsafe. This directly impacts the passenger safety," he said in his YouTube video. If something happens during a Flap 3 landing, then the question would be asked to the pilot if he or she cares more about saving fuel or 180 passengers' lives, Taneja said. On June 15, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said on Twitter that it had taken note of the concerns raised by some stakeholders "against a particular airline and its approach to safety". "DGCA has already started an investigation into the issues flagged and shall take appropriate action based on the outcome of the said investigation," it added.

Senior DGCA officials had confirmed on June 15 itself that AirAsia India was under investigation after Taneja's allegations.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

5 more die of coronavirus in Punjab as 161 new cases take tally to 5,216

Five more people succumbed to coronavirus in Punjab on Sunday as 161 fresh cases surfaced, taking the number of infections to 5,216 and death toll to 133 in the state, a medical bulletin said. One fatality each was reported from Amritsar, P...

Shootings across Chicago kill 3 kids; cops ask public's help

Shootings across Chicago over the weekend have left three children dead, including a 10-year-old girl who was struck in the head by a stray bullet that came through an apartment window. The Saturday night death was among at least 10 shootin...

Vande Bharat Mission phase 4: IndiGo, AI and GoAir to operate flights between July 3-15

Air India will fly 114 flights while IndiGo and GoAir will operate 457 and 41 flights respectively between July 3 and July 15 under the fourth phase of the Vande Bharat Mission. The government started the mega mission to evacuate stranded I...

8 deaths, 327 new COVID-19 cases reported in Rajasthan

Eight deaths and 327 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Rajasthan till 830 p.m. today, according to information provided by the State Health Department. While the total number of COVID-19 positive cases have reached 17,271, the death to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020