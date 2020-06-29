Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parihaka settlement receives $14million for new visitor centre

“The Provincial Growth Fund investment will be used to improve infrastructure, create up to 130 jobs and provide a visitor centre to house traditional and modern tāonga to educate visitors about the history of Parihaka,” Shane Jones said.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taranaki | Updated: 29-06-2020 06:45 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 06:45 IST
Parihaka settlement receives $14million for new visitor centre
“The events on November 5, 1881, when the settlement was attacked by Crown troops and occupied in a violent invasion caused generations of grief for the whanau of Parihaka,” Shane Jones said. Image Credit: Twitter(@radionz)

The Parihaka Papakāinga Trust in Taranaki will receive up to $14 million for a new visitor centre and other improvements at the historic settlement that will boost the local economy and provide much-needed jobs, Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones and Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little have announced.

"The Provincial Growth Fund investment will be used to improve infrastructure, create up to 130 jobs and provide a visitor centre to house traditional and modern tāonga to educate visitors about the history of Parihaka," Shane Jones said.

The settlement of Parihaka was established in 1866 for iwi Māori disenfranchised from their whenua. Led by Tohu Kākahi and Te Whiti-o-Rongomai, the people used peaceful resistance to challenge the validity of land confiscation and forced sales by the settler government.

"The events on November 5, 1881, when the settlement was attacked by Crown troops and occupied in a violent invasion caused generations of grief for the whanau of Parihaka," Shane Jones said.

"When the Crown apologised in 2017 for this shocking episode in our history, its sincerest hope was that Parihaka and the Crown could acknowledge their shared past, move beyond it, and begin to work together to fulfil the vision of peaceful co-existence that Tohu and Te Whiti described.

"It is now our hope that this investment will go some way towards achieving this vision. Parihaka remains a vital symbol of non-violent action and our shared heritage. All New Zealanders should know its story and this project will help tell that story," Shane Jones said.

Andrew Little welcomed the additional support.

"This funding will make the story of Parihaka accessible to more New Zealanders, and help continue the journey towards a better understanding of our history," Andrew Little said.

Infrastructure improvements will include a new visitor centre, a new bridge, carpark and a large space for wānanga, conferences, workshops and tour groups. New walking access through the wider papakāinga will provide a safer experience with minimal disruption to residents.

The visitor facility will house taonga and an exhibition of the Parihaka story, told by the people of Parihaka. Retail space and a café will also be built.

"This investment offers residents opportunities for the eventual restoration of the Parihaka community's economic, cultural and social wellbeing," Shane Jones said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

UP: Migrant workers in Barabanki lauded by PM Modi for their work to restore Kalyani river

Migrant labourers from Uttar Pradeshs Barabanki, who have returned to their village due to the lockdown induced by the COVID-19, are working here under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act MGNREGA to restore natural fo...

Golf-South Africa's Frittelli tests positive for COVID-19

South African golfer Dylan Frittelli will miss this weeks Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club after testing positive for COVID-19, the PGA Tour said. Frittelli, who missed the cut at the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, is th...

Techweek to be digitally-led in 2020 for first time

The global COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift to a digital world and Techweek2020 is no different. The annual event series, which celebrates innovation in the New Zealand tech industry will for the first time be digitally-led in 2020...

Cloud9 extends lead at LCS Summer Split

Cloud9 not only remained unbeaten at the League of Legends Championship Series on Sunday, but the club stretched its lead over the field further as Week 3 came to an end. Playing the struggling Immortals 1-5, Cloud9 had little trouble in im...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020