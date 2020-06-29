Axiscades appoints US aerospace veteran David Walker to the board

Axiscades Engineering Technologies has announced the induction of David Walker, an American aerospace veteran, to its board of directors. Walker brings with him a vast experience in the industry and has led both technical and business development activities for several major aerospace companies.

He is currently the President and CEO of Astra Consulting, an aerospace consulting group with executives from several of the major aerospace companies. Axiscades is a leading technology solutions company catering to futuristic needs of aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive, energy, medical and healthcare sectors.

"It is an interesting time for the aerospace business currently, but with the illustrious foundation that Axiscades has built over the last few years, I am confident that the company will fully tap the opportunity that is available in the aerospace industry," said Walker. "The fragmented nature of the industry allows companies like Axiscades to offer services and solutions that not just add value to customers, but transform operations that moves the industry ahead," he said in a statement.

At 10:40 am, Axiscades stock was trading nearly 5 per cent higher at Rs 48.60 apiece. (ANI)