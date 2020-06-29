Ace Group presents a unique Jai & Veeru Jodi offer to win over homebuyers for its new project

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): Realty major Ace Group has come up with an exciting Jai & Veeru Jodi offer to augment sales in its new project 'ACE Divino' located at Sector-1, Greater Noida West, the residential hotspot of Delhi-NCR. Ace Group has launched one-of-its-kind Jai & Veeru Jodi offer with an exciting "Yeah Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge" campaign inspired by evergreen classic Sholay.

Ace Divino encompasses aesthetically beautiful and spacious 2/3 BHK luxury apartments of floor district starting from 995 square feet to 1565 square feet. The premium apartments imbibe all the modern amenities to provide Futuristic Living with in-campus shopping, Zen Garden and a host of World-Class features. The hard to resist Jai & Veeru Jodi offer includes 100 per cent discount of booking amount with a convenient 20:40:40 payment plan for the homebuyers booking their dream homes at Ace Divino.

"The Jai & Veeru Jodi depicts the inseparable relationship between Ace Group and its valued Homebuyers while the entire campaign revolves around presenting one-of-its-kind lucrative offer to the homebuyers. This scheme assumes great significance as it will lead to increase in buyers' sentiments even against the backdrop of continuing COVID-19 pandemic," said Rahul Gupta, Director of Ace Group, while speaking about the campaign. The campaign has elicited excitement and a strong response of the customers. In order to boost the confidence of the prospective homebuyers, Ace Group is interacting with them through online means of communication apart from giving them online presentations.

All these efforts of Ace Group have resulted in successful sales in excellent numbers in Ace Divino project which presents its residents state-of-the-art amenities and lavish luxuries. The world class facilities at Ace Divino include a swimming pool with a different pool for kids, Yoga and Meditation Hall, Gymnasium, Health club and Spa, kids play zone, indoor/outdoor gaming zones, ample security and exotic water highlights, among others.

Ace Divino also encompasses in-ground shopping complex intended to satisfy all the daily requirements of its residents. Ace Divino offers awesome preferred standpoint of being seamlessly connected to world-class shopping malls, educational institutions, hospitals and entertainment centres. Designed with the concept of providing ultimate living experience, this premium residential project is an ideal choice for someone who wishes to have an abode away from the cluttered lifestyle. Especially the Landscaping design of the project is focussed on functionality of spaces.

One of the major highlights of the project is the classic concept of Zen Garden in the middle of the towers that connect the towers of the project with each other. Soothing to the senses, this hanging piece of greens will also provide an excellent rejuvenation deck besides offering a great view of the skyline. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)