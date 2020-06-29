Left Menu
Development News Edition

China stocks fall on fresh virus spike concerns, brokerages lead declines

The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext Composite index eased 0.4% on profit-taking. ** Chinese investors, coming back from a long weekend after the Dragon Boat Festival, reacted to signs of a worsening pandemic as the global death toll touched half a million people, and Wall Street slumped over 2% on Friday.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:17 IST
China stocks fall on fresh virus spike concerns, brokerages lead declines

China stocks ended lower on Monday as sharp spikes in new coronavirus infections at home and around the world raised concerns about the country's nascent economic recovery. ** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index fell 0.7% to 4,109.72, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 2,961.52. The tech-heavy start-up board ChiNext Composite index eased 0.4% on profit-taking.

** Chinese investors, coming back from a long weekend after the Dragon Boat Festival, reacted to signs of a worsening pandemic as the global death toll touched half a million people, and Wall Street slumped over 2% on Friday. ** Global markets would go through a new wave of fluctuations as the resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak has changed optimism about the global economic recovery, analysts at AVIC Securities wrote in a note.

** Although profits at China's industrial firms rose for the first time in six months in May, "market demand remains relatively weak amid the epidemic, and sustainability of the profit recovery deserves further observation", Zhu Hong, senior statistician at China's statistics bureau, cautioned over the weekend. ** China's central bank said on Sunday the country's economic growth faces challenges from the pandemic despite signs of improvement amid business re-openings.

** Securities shares led the decline on the mainland, following a media report that China plans to grant investment banking licenses to lenders, potentially intensifying competition. The CSI SWS securities index slumped 3.1%. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index fell 0.8% and Japan's Nikkei index fell more than 2%.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 circuit breaker reopening. The new patients i...

President Ramaphosa commends Malawi for conducting peaceful elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa Union, has congratulated in-coming Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on his election.Chakwera ascends to the position after unseating the incumbent, former Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020