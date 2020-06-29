Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit two-week lows, oil slides on virus surge

World shares hit two-week lows and oil fell nearly 2% on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus curbed optimism on the global economy, prompting investors to take shelter in safe-haven bonds and gold. European stocks opened slightly lower, after Asian shares ended deep in the red playing catch up with Wall Street's ugly close on Friday as some U.S. states reconsidered their reopening plans.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:37 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks hit two-week lows, oil slides on virus surge
Representative Image

World shares hit two-week lows and oil fell nearly 2% on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus curbed optimism on the global economy, prompting investors to take shelter in safe-haven bonds and gold.

European stocks opened slightly lower after Asian shares ended deep in the red playing catch up with Wall Street's ugly close on Friday as some U.S. states reconsidered their reopening plans. The global death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million people on Sunday, with one-quarter of those in the United States, where cases have surged in a handful of southern and western states.

MSCI's world shares index was off 0.2%, hitting its lowest level since June 15 dragged down by Japan's Nikkei shedding 2.2% and Chinese blue chips off 0.9%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were up 0.1%. "The market is caught in a real battle between recovery optimism and news of increasing cases in certain geographical areas such as the U.S," said John Woolfitt, director of trading at Atlantic Capital Markets.

"I think this battle will remain until the U.S. gets a handle on it." Sovereign bonds benefited from the shift to safety with yields on U.S. 10-year notes near 0.64%, having briefly been as high as 0.96% early in June. German government bond yields clung to one-month lows on Monday.

The U.S. dollar has generally gone in the opposite direction, rising to 97.334 against a basket of currencies from a trough of 95.714 earlier in the month. It had less luck on Monday, easing back to 107.18 yen, though it remained well within the recent range of 106.06 to 107.63. The euro stood at $1.1245 having found solid support around $1.1167.

"Financial markets remain extremely fragile, having to weigh worsening virus news against improving economic data," said Marija Veitmane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets. It is an important week for U.S. data with the ISM manufacturing index on Wednesday and payrolls on Thursday, ahead of the Independence Day holiday. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is also testifying on Tuesday.

"U.S. economic data will reinforce that the economy is through the worst of the recession in our view," said CBA currency analyst Joseph Capurso. "But a double-dip recession is possible if widespread restrictions are reimposed, leading to a surge in the dollar."

In commodity markets, gold held near its highest since early 2012 at $1,773 an ounce. Oil prices slipped amid concerns the pandemic would slow the reopening of some economies and thus hurt demand for fuel.

Brent crude futures fell 69 cents to $40.33 a barrel, while U.S. crude lost 62 cents to $37.87.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 circuit breaker reopening. The new patients i...

President Ramaphosa commends Malawi for conducting peaceful elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa Union, has congratulated in-coming Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on his election.Chakwera ascends to the position after unseating the incumbent, former Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020