Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: SBI economists pitch for 2nd round of financial package for impacted sectors

“Now the question is how much of this consumer deleveraging in April is because of lockdown/lack of business and how much is because of consumers actually maintaining a discipline in consumer behaviour,” it said, adding that this will influence the volumes of NPAs for banks going forward. It also noted that households have started to use the gold for borrowings lately, and the percentage of secured loans for banks may go up as a result of this trend..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:46 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:46 IST
COVID-19: SBI economists pitch for 2nd round of financial package for impacted sectors

The surge in equity markets is not linked to economic recovery and may be a sign of irrational exuberance, economists at SBI said on Monday, pitching for a second round of fiscal support to help the impacted sectors. They also warned that banks will start reporting higher non-performing assets (NPAs) after September, once the six-month moratorium on loan repayment ends.

The markets shed over a fifth of their value in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and have recouped some of the losses in the last few weeks. Interestingly, the gains happened even as the chorus of a contraction in GDP started among the analysts, wherein some expect a negative growth of up to 5 per cent in 2020-21. There is a weak linkage between buoyant markets and economic recovery and the phenomenon largely reflects “irrational exuberance”, the economists wrote in a note, attributing the same to easy liquidity made available by RBI.

“Beautiful markets do not signify a beautiful economy,” they said. They also seemed to suggest that India cannot rely a lot on agriculture to boost the overall GDP growth, pointing out that even if the farm sector's historically best performance of 15.6 per cent growth in 1951-52 were to be considered, a similar performance can only help the GDP growth by 2 percentage points. “We must think of a second round of fiscal support at least for the beleaguered sectors,” the note said.

It can be noted that the government has already announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package, but the actual fiscal expenditure will be just a tenth of the package. The note said deposits in bank accounts are fast outpacing borrowings at present, and added that a large part of Indian population depends on interest from deposits because of the lack of a social security base in the country. There is an interesting shift in possible consumer behaviour during lockdown that could have wider positive ramifications for the India banking system, it said, adding that transactions per credit or debit cards have declined and it is also possible that the purchases have shifted to daily essentials from luxury items.

Per card transactions have declined from as high as Rs 12,000 to Rs 3,600 in the case of credit cards and Rs 1,000 to Rs 350 in the case of debit cards, it said. “Now the question is how much of this consumer deleveraging in April is because of lockdown/lack of business and how much is because of consumers actually maintaining a discipline in consumer behaviour,” it said, adding that this will influence the volumes of NPAs for banks going forward.

It also noted that households have started to use the gold for borrowings lately, and the percentage of secured loans for banks may go up as a result of this trend..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 circuit breaker reopening. The new patients i...

President Ramaphosa commends Malawi for conducting peaceful elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa Union, has congratulated in-coming Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on his election.Chakwera ascends to the position after unseating the incumbent, former Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020