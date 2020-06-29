Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shaurya Chakra Recipient Major Pradeep Arya distributes ration kits in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir

NASSCOM Foundation, Bengaluru, coordinated by its CEO Ashok Pamidi and Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru headed by its Chairperson Padmashree Dr. Sudha Murthy, contributed 10,000 ration/food kits to the Union Territories of both Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 29-06-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 13:50 IST
Shaurya Chakra Recipient Major Pradeep Arya distributes ration kits in Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir
Major Pradeep Arya distributing the essential kit at Kupwara. Image Credit: ANI

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 29 (ANI/NewsVoir): NASSCOM Foundation, Bengaluru, coordinated by its CEO Ashok Pamidi and Infosys Foundation, Bengaluru headed by its Chairperson Padmashree Dr. Sudha Murthy, contributed 10,000 ration/food kits to the Union Territories of both Leh-Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir. Army Commander Lt Gen YK Joshi, UYSM, AVSM, VrC, SM, ADC, Northern Army, Udhampur along with his 14, 15, and 16 Corps Commanders, actively supported this entire operation of identification and distribution to the Gujjar and Bakarwal Community.

Major Pradeep Shoury Arya., I.R.S., *Shaurya Chakra, Additional Commissioner of Income-Tax, Mumbai, organized the complete outreach programme of the Indian Army, Northern Command, in Drass, Kargil, Leh, and Siachen (14 Corps), Srinagar (Dal Lake), Awantipura (Latpora), Gulmarg, Baramulla (Uri), Kupwara (Machil) Sopore, Bandipora and Sonamarg (15 Corps) and Jammu, Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar, Ramban and Reasi (16 Corps). Major Pradeep Arya is the most apt and well-equipped discrete source to have taken this initiative forward. As he was nominated by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR), the Government of Karnataka as the Chief Coordinator for the COVID Relief measures, led the team of volunteers to ensure optimum utilization of resources and success of the Government initiatives during the lockdown.

In Maharashtra, along with two other Territorial Army Officers, Major Sanjay Raole and Capt Neil, VSM, he coordinated the distribution of ration and hygiene kits to the North-East population. Additionally in Mumbai, ration and hygiene kits were provided to the security guards and housekeeping staff. The undertaking in Mumbai was done in alliance with Mumbai Police and BMC.

Their associations with various NGOs' helped in identification and distribution at Dharavi slums and the vulnerable sections of commercial sex workers and transgenders at Kamathipura. As the lockdown restrictions were eased, Major Pradeep Shaury Arya as a knight in shining armor, immediately headed to Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to distribute ration/ food kits consisting of 5 kg rice, 5 kg wheat flour, 2 kg rajma, 1 litre refined oil, 100 gms chilli powder, 100 gms turmeric powder to the awaam of Kashmir.

"The hardships faced by the common man during these trying times of global pandemic cannot be overemphasized. Migrant workers, mostly consisting of masons, carpenters, laborers, barbers, and embroiderers, are an integral part of the local economy of Jammu and Kashmir," said Major Pradeep Arya, while explaining his stance. "Hence, catering to their needs and providing them with supplies was the most essential step which had to be accomplished. I would especially like to express my gratitude towards NASSCOM Foundation and Infosys Foundation, including Padma Shri Dr. Sudha Murthy for their unwavering support," Major Pradeep Arya added.

"We are delighted and honored to partner with Indian Army and Major Pradeep Arya, for the distribution of relief material in hard to reach areas of Kashmir. Their administration, supply chain, and ability to reach out to the most needy is what made us partner with the Indian Army," said Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation. Amidst such unprecedented times, and in the face of the deep uncertainty, it is responsible human-beings like Major Pradeep Arya, who step forward with their efforts to help society and support the government in the fight against this Pandemic.

"Now, more than ever, it is important to collaborate and work together to support the local communities and the needy, struggling due to the COVID-19 crisis," asserts Major Pradeep Arya. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

EMERGING MARKETS-EMEA stocks dip, Turkey inches up as economic confidence improves

Emerging market stocks extended losses into a fourth straight session on Monday, as the spread of the coronavirus around the world dampened optimism over a swift economic recovery. The death toll from COVID-19 reached half a million on Sund...

Sterling flattens on infrastructure spending promise, Brexit caps gains

Sterling flattened on Monday from a one-month low touched on Friday against a weaker dollar as Prime Minister Boris Johnson signaled he would double down on plans to increase public investment, but Brexit risks capped the gains.Speaking in ...

Singapore gears up to reopen tourism-linked businesses, COVID-19 tally reaches 43,661

Singapore on Monday reported 202 new coronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 43,661, as the country is gearing up to reopen tourism-linked businesses in stages during the phase-2 of the COVID-19 circuit breaker reopening. The new patients i...

President Ramaphosa commends Malawi for conducting peaceful elections

President Cyril Ramaphosa, in his capacity as chairperson of the Africa Union, has congratulated in-coming Malawi President, Dr Lazarus Chakwera, on his election.Chakwera ascends to the position after unseating the incumbent, former Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020