Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and easing crude prices even as the equity market was trading in the negative territory.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 14:27 IST
Rupee settles 7 paise higher at 75.58 against US dollar

The rupee settled 7 paise higher at 75.58 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday supported by weak American currency and easing crude prices even as the equity market was trading in the negative territory. Forex traders said weak domestic equities, foreign fund outflows and rising COVID-19 cases weighed on investor sentiments. However, weak American dollar supported the local unit and restricted the decline.

The rupee opened on a flat note at the interbank forex market at 75.64 against the US dollar, then gained ground and finally settled for the day at 75.58 against the US dollar, up 7 paise over its last close. It had settled at 75.65 against the US dollar on Friday.

During the four-hour trading session the domestic unit touched an intra-day high of 75.52 and a low of 75.64 against the US dollar. Meanwhile, the number of cases around the world linked to the disease has crossed 1.01 crore and the death toll has topped 5.01 lakh.

In India, the death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 16,475 and the number of infections rose to 5,48,318, according to the health ministry. On the equities front, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex was quoting 345.82 points lower at 34,825.45 and the broader Nifty fell 109.90 points to 10,273.10.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold equity shares worth Rs 753.18 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, fell 2.15 per cent to USD 40.14 per barrel.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell by 0.09 per cent to 97.34..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Geo-research scholars come together at NGRSM to discuss Geosciences

Geo-research scholars came together in a webinar to discuss Geosciences for Society focusing on areas like natural resources, water management, earthquake, monsoon, climate change, natural disaster, river systems and so on at the 4th Nation...

Dutch government begins auction of 5G frequencies

The Dutch government started an auction Monday of new 5G wireless frequencies, with telecom companies bidding so they can provide customers with the faster mobile communication networks. The government says the online auction of 700, 1,400 ...

Bareilly girl suffering from lung disease secures 69 pc in Class 10 UP Board exams

Sixteen-year-old Safia Javed, who made headlines for her indomitable spirit after she appeared in her Class 10 Uttar Pradesh Board exams here in February with an oxygen cylinder in tow, has secured 69 per cent marks. Suffering from a lung d...

France's Macron pledges extra 15 bln euros to make economy greener

France will spend an extra 15 billion euros 16.9 billion over two years to make its economy greener, French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday. Macron was responding to proposals put forward by a Citizens Climate Council that he creat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020