Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss for Mar quarter

It has an impact of Rs 47.59 crore in the consolidated financial results after adjusting the losses already considered, it added. Bharat Forge Ltd Chairman and Managing Director B N Kalyani said, "On the heels of robust growth over the past three years, a routine cyclical correction in CV (commercial vehicle) markets in the US and Europe was forecast for the calendar year 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2020 15:57 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 15:57 IST
Bharat Forge reports Rs 68.6 cr net loss for Mar quarter

Auto components major Bharat Forge Ltd on Monday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 68.59 crore in the fourth quarter ended March 31, on account of lower revenue and impairment of its investment in associate firm Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 324.09 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year, Bharat Forge said in a regulatory filing.

Its consolidated revenue from operations during the period under review stood at Rs 1,741.92 crore, compared with Rs 2,670.78 crore in the year-ago period, it added. For the full financial year 2019-20, the company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 349.25 crore, against Rs 1,032.6 crore in the previous year.

The firm's revenue from operations in 2019-20 was at Rs 8,055.84 crore, against Rs 10,145.73 crore in 2018-19, the company said. Bharat Forge said it has provided an amount of Rs 89 crore towards impairment of its investment in associate Tevva Motors Jersey Ltd, which is a start-up company for modular electrification systems for medium-duty commercial vehicles.

"Like several other start-ups, Tevva too has been severely affected due to the COVID-19 crisis. While Tevva's technology platform is evolving, its financing and commercial outlook remains uncertain now," the company said. Consequently, the company said it has provided Rs 89 crore in standalone financial results. It has an impact of Rs 47.59 crore in the consolidated financial results after adjusting the losses already considered, it added.

Bharat Forge Ltd Chairman and Managing Director B N Kalyani said, "On the heels of robust growth over the past three years, a routine cyclical correction in CV (commercial vehicle) markets in the US and Europe was forecast for the calendar year 2020. This was further accentuated with the coronavirus-induced lockdowns." He further said, "The unprecedented events over the past few months and the subsequent lockdown have completely reversed the positive momentum we had started witnessing across some of our key verticals especially in India." Kalyani said the full-year performance, especially the second half, was impacted by the severe slump across sectors in India and globally. "All our facilities in India and globally have resumed operations in a phased manner since early May 2020, however, with utilisation at sub-optimal levels," he added.

The company said that from the end of March, its offices and manufacturing facilities were shut down to contain the spread of COVID-19 and maintain the wellbeing of employees and stakeholders, including customers. These closures expanded and continued into April and May 2020. The duration of the production and supply chain disruptions and their related financial impacts cannot be estimated at this time, it added.

On the outlook, Kalyani said, "The financial year 2020-21 started on a difficult note with the lockdown impacting demand. Automotive production across commercial and passenger vehicles (PVs) globally have been severely impacted. However, we expect the PV business to outperform underlying markets." The company also expects to see good demand traction in several industrial segments barring the oil and gas sector, he added. "We are hopeful that sequentially, things will start to improve from the second half of 2020-21, as economies open up and stabilise. Although the current scenario is very different from what we have ever seen before, we are confident that the company will come out from these difficult times stronger than before," Kalyani said.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Naomi Campbell sees Black Lives Matter altering fashion and beauty industries

Worldwide protests about the treatment of Black people will alter the global fashion and beauty industries by creating job opportunities and products catering for a broader range of consumers, model Naomi Campbell told Reuters in an intervi...

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general - Fars news

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news ag...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks at two-week lows as virus surge threatens reopening plans

World shares were hovering near two-week lows on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. curbed optimism over the global economy and raised worries that some reopening plans will be delayed for longer.Global COVID-19 ...

Madras HC not to interfere with decision to transfer father-son custodial death case to CBI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday held that it will not interfere with the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the case related to the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Thoothukudi district to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020