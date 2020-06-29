Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equity indices edge lower as virus cases mount, Coal India top loser

Equity benchmark indices traded with a bearish bias on Monday amid jittery global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across several countries including India.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:07 IST
Equity indices edge lower as virus cases mount, Coal India top loser
Coal India slipped by 4.9 pc on Monday to close at Rs 135.05 per share. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices traded with a bearish bias on Monday amid jittery global cues as coronavirus cases continue to surge across several countries including India. Selling pressure aggravated for realty, PSU banks and metal stocks as investors drove funds to safer assets with flickering hopes of early economic recovery.

The BSE S&P Sensex closed 210 points or 0.6 per cent lower at 34,962 while the Nifty 50 edged lower by 71 points or 0.68 per cent at 10,312. Except for Nifty FMCG, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty realty down by 3.5 per cent, PSU bank by 3.3 per cent and metal by 2.6 per cent.

Among stocks, Coal India was the top loser after slipping by 4.9 per cent to Rs 135.05 per share. Axis Bank dropped by 4.7 per cent while State Bank of India was down by 2.8 per cent. IT majors Tech Mahindra, Wipro and Infosys edged lower by 3.1 per cent, 2.7 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively while Hindalco, Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Larsen & Toubro too traded in the negative zone.

However, FMCG stocks gained with Britannia up by 2.1 per cent, ITC and Hindustan Lever by 1.2 per cent each. Meanwhile, Asian share markets were on shaky ground as the spread of coronavirus led investors to question the optimism on the global economy.

Japan's Nikkei shed 2.3 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell by 1.01 per cent and South Korean Kospi slid by 1.93 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Naomi Campbell sees Black Lives Matter altering fashion and beauty industries

Worldwide protests about the treatment of Black people will alter the global fashion and beauty industries by creating job opportunities and products catering for a broader range of consumers, model Naomi Campbell told Reuters in an intervi...

Iran issues arrest warrant for Trump over killing of top general - Fars news

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for U.S. President Donald Trump and 35 others over the killing of top general Qassem Soleimani and has asked Interpol for help, Tehran prosecutor Ali Alqasimehr said on Monday, according to the Fars news ag...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks at two-week lows as virus surge threatens reopening plans

World shares were hovering near two-week lows on Monday as the relentless spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. curbed optimism over the global economy and raised worries that some reopening plans will be delayed for longer.Global COVID-19 ...

Madras HC not to interfere with decision to transfer father-son custodial death case to CBI

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday held that it will not interfere with the decision of the Tamil Nadu government to transfer the case related to the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Thoothukudi district to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020