Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures edge higher on stimulus, rebound hopes

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes edged higher on Monday following a selloff on Wall Street last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases. Wall Street's major indexes had tumbled more than 2% on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:37 IST
US STOCKS-S&P, Dow futures edge higher on stimulus, rebound hopes

Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones indexes edged higher on Monday following a selloff on Wall Street last week as investors weighed hopes of more stimulus and improving data against a resurgence in global coronavirus cases.

Wall Street's major indexes had tumbled more than 2% on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to the surge in COVID-19 cases. Stocks in Asia and Europe were muted overnight as the global death toll from the respiratory illness crossed half a million on Sunday. The benchmark S&P 500 has rallied since a coronavirus-driven crash in March, up about 16% since April and set for its best quarter since 1998, partly on a raft of U.S. fiscal and monetary stimulus.

This week, investors will focus on employment, consumer confidence and manufacturing data for June for signs of whether the U.S. economy will continue to rebound after indications of a pickup in May. At 6:44 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 54 points, or 0.22%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.75 points, or 0.06% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 30 points, or 0.3%.

Among stocks, Boeing Co rose 3.2% in premarket trade after the Federal Aviation Administration confirmed on Sunday it had approved key certification test flights for the grounded 737 MAX that could begin as soon Monday. Facebook Inc looked set to extend declines from Friday as a report said PepsiCo Inc was set to join a growing number of companies pulling ad dollars from the social media platform.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Puducherry CM tests negative for COVID-19, advised to remain in isolation for at least a week

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and the staff at his residence on Monday tested negative for COVID-19. However, the Chief Minister has been advised seven days home quarantine, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar sai...

Russian state exit polls show 76% so far back reforms that could extend Putin rule

Russian state opinion pollster VTsIOM said on Monday that its exit polls showed that 76 of Russians had so far voted to support reforms that could allow President Vladimir Putin to extend his rule until 2036.The nationwide vote on constitut...

Axis Bank shares tank nearly 5 pc after S&P rating cut

Shares of Axis Bank on Monday declined nearly 5 per cent after SP Global Ratings lowered its ratings of the lender due to increased economic risks for banks operating in India. The stock plunged 5.21 per cent to Rs 402.90 during the day o...

Yes Bank to auction properties of Essel Infra, SKIL Infra in July to recover dues

Yes Bank will next month auction properties of Essel group firm Essel Infraprojects and SKIL Infra to recover dues of Rs 1,368.16 crore. The private bank on July 8 will auction properties owned by Essel Infraprojects in Mumbai. It has also ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020